Kin of BSF man held in Pakistan pin hopes on DGMO meet

In West Bengal’s Hooghly district, the family of BSF constable, PK Shaw, detained in Pakistan since April 23, have been eagerly awaiting Monday’s scheduled meeting between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan. BSF constable Purnab Kumar Shaw was caught by Pakistan Rangers on the afternoon of April 23, after he inadvertently entered Pakistan’s territory while on duty at the Indo-Pak border in Punjab.(HT File)

Shaw was caught by Pakistan Rangers on the afternoon of April 23, after he inadvertently entered Pakistan’s territory while on duty at the Indo-Pak border in Punjab. In the initial days, Pak Rangers personnel on the ground had attended flag meetings at the border with BSF officers, but as the forces were engaged in cross firing at different points along the border, communication between them at all levels has ceased.

Neighbours hold posters demanding the safe return of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw who is in Pakistan custody, at Rishra in Hooghly district, West Bengal, Saturday, April 26, 2025.(PTI)

People aware of the matter said they are also waiting for clarity on the matter from the top brass because the communication lines between BSF personnel and Pak Rangers at the border has been completely stopped since May 7-- the day India carried out precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure at nine sites in territories, controlled by Pakistan, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The officials said they are unsure if Pak Rangers has handed Shaw to the police in the few days instead of keeping him in their custody, as the norm followed by both countries in similar cases.

Also read | Objectives achieved, India sets ‘new normal’ in fighting terror

In the past few days, at different points along the border in Jammu sector, Pak Rangers and the Pak Army have opened fire without any provocation. BSF has responded effectively by destroying their posts, bunkers, and also neutralising 7 terrorists. The situation at the border, especially in Jammu sector, is also tense because of Pak breaking the ceasefire agreement and firing at civilians and BSF personnel. On Sunday, constable Deepak Chimngakham who was injured during cross border firing on the morning of May 10 in RS Pura sector succumbed to his injuries, making him the second BSF trooper, who died in the line of duty in the same incident.

Rajani, wife of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw who is in Pakistan custody, at her residence, in Hooghly district, West Bengal, Saturday, April 26, 2025. Rajani prepares to leave for Punjab with a plea for his safe return.(PTI)

Shaw’s father Bholanath Shaw, a retired bank employee said, “We are hopeful that Pakistan will return him now that a cease fire is in place. My daughter-in-law (Shaw’s wife Rajni) had even gone to Punjab to meet the senior officials. She was told the they were trying their best but Pakistan was not responding. Even more than 24 hours after ceasefire, there is no development.”

Also watch | Detailed Operation Sindoor video shows before and after of India's missile strike on Pakistan terror targets

Bholanath said that his youngest son and other relatives are in Delhi, trying to meet senior government officials and seek Shaw’s immediate return. “Tomorrow, there is a meeting with some senior officers. I hope the ceasefire and talks with Pakistan also includes the return of my son. He was on duty when he crossed into Pakistan territory accidentally,” he added.

Shaw, who had recently joined duty at the Indo-Punjab border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, had accidentally crossed the border while assisting border villagers(farmers) working in the fields near the zero line on Wednesday and was taken by the Pakistan border guarding force.

Shaw, a resident of Hooghly in West Bengal, who was posted with an ad-hoc team at the Indo-Punjab border since April 10, was wearing his uniform and on duty when he inadvertently crossed the border.