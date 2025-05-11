Detailed Operation Sindoor video shows before and after of India's missile strike on Pakistan terror targets | Watch

During a joint press briefing on Sunday, the Indian military revealed details of Operation Sindoor through detailed missile impact videos. The footages showed how the precision strikes hit terror camps in parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), on May 7. The before and after missile impact at Muridke.(ANI Video Grab)

Director General Air Operations (DG Air Ops) Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti showed videos of terror camps destroyed in Bahawalpur and Muridke, along with Director General Naval Operations (DGNO) Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director general of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt General Rajiv Ghai and Major General SS Sharda (ADGSC).

Before and after video of Muridke and Bahawalpur terror camps

In the presentation, the footage showed two impact points in Muridke camp and four in Bahawalpur camp. It was also revealed that the strikes targeted nine terror hubs, and it led to the killing of over 100 terrorists. Lt General Ghai also mentioned that high-value targets like Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed were killed in the strikes.

Air Marshal Bharti showed satellite photos of the terror camps before and after the strike, and explained how precision was maintained by the Indian forces.

The Indo-Pak hostilities were triggered after Pakistan launched drones and missiles after India's Operation Sindoor military strikes, which was in response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

The attack’s responsibility was claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba. India successfully executed Operation Sindoor on May 7.

During the briefing, Ghai said, “Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with military aim to punish perpetrators of terror and destroy terror infrastructure. It has displayed India's intolerance to terrorism. With presicion, terror sites were identified and we found that the locations were numerous. We realised that some had been vacated fearing retribution. We targeted only terrorists and avoided any collateral damage. These site included nefarious places which over years created terror outfits. The images of these strikes have already been showcased and there is no doubt that we achieved a total surprise.”

“The line of control was violated soon after by Pakistan and the rattled response of our enemy was apparent from the number of civilians, villages and Gurudwaras that were unfortunately hit by them, leading to loss of lives. IAF and Navy played a major part in this strike,” he added.