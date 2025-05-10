'Ceasefire on, but...': Indian military after peace deal with Pakistan

India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire following intensive diplomatic efforts, signaling a dramatic turn in the escalating conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Cmde. Raghu R Nair, NM and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi during a special briefing on Operation Sindoor in New Delhi.(PTI)

The announcement came just hours after military exchanges between India and Pakistan targeted each other's installations across the Line of Control, pushing the region to the brink of a wider confrontation.

However, Indian military emphasized that while the ceasefire will be observed, India remains in a heightened state of operational readiness.

“Whilst we will be adhering to the understanding that has been reached today, that is the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. We remain fully prepared and never vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland,” Commodore Raghu R Nair stated.

“Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response. We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defence of the nation,” he added.

The ceasefire agreement marks a significant pause in hostilities but is not yet a resolution to the broader tensions that have plagued bilateral ties. Talks on a range of strategic and humanitarian issues are expected to follow, likely at a neutral venue, as indicated by the US State Department.