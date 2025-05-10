'Vance and I...': Marco Rubio reveals how India-Pakistan agreed to ceasefire

In a major announcement amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, Donald Trump declared that both the nations have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” following “long night” mediation talks led by America. Marco Rubio confirmed that he and US Vice President JD Vance spent the past 48 hours with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif.(Bloomberg)

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence,” the 47th US President Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Trump called the tit-for-tat strikes “a shame,” indicating that the US was hesitant to intervene in the India-Pakistan dispute.

The declaration follows days of growing tensions between India and Pakistan after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people last month.

Marco Rubio discloses how India and Pakistan struck ceasefire

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reveled how India and Pakistan struck a ceasefire deal.

Notably, Rubio offered US support in initiating “constructive talks” between Indian and Pakistan to end the dispute following a significant missile exchange between both the nations on Saturday that raised fears of a wider military escalation. He was in regular contact with both Pakistani and Indian officials since the Kashmir attack.

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site,” he asserted.

He further commended both Indian PM Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Sharif “on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.”

Rubio also reposted Trump's statement on India-Pakistan ceasefire deal on his X account.

US Vice President JD Vance, who had previously stated that America would not intervene in a conflict that is “fundamentally none of our business,” also shared Trump's post on X.

Notably, India has emerged as a significant US partner in the region, serving as a buffer against China's growing power, which is a major policy concern for the Trump administration. According to Reuters, India has extended preferential business terms to the US, its biggest commercial partner, in an effort to forge a closer alliance with its ally.

Here's what India and Pakistan said

Soon after Trump's announcement, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated on X that Pakistan and India “have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect,” claiming that “Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

Later in a press briefing, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that the Pakistan director general of military operations spoke with his Indian counterpart this afternoon, and the two parties decided that by 17:00 local time, all ground, air, and sea firing would cease.

The two sides will hold talks again on May 12.