The calm in the storm: Things you didn’t know about Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, was first spotlighted when they jointly addressed the media on Operation Sindoor — India’s precision missile strikes on “terror launchpads” deep inside Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attacks. While the nation watched the trio with pride, it was Misri’s composed presence that anchored the moment. More recently, the Foreign Secretary addressed the press after Pakistan launched multiple attacks on Friday night, dismissing the claims as “ludicrous”. Meanwhile, the ongoing discussions around Pakistan’s financial aid continue, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also in the spotlight for its approval of loans to Pakistan. Yet apart from his keen eye and steadfast demeanour, there’s much more to Vikram Misri than what meets the eye. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Vikram Misri's history

Born on 7 November 1964 in Srinagar, Misri spent his early years in Jammu and Kashmir before moving to Scindia School, Gwalior. He holds a degree in History from Hindu College, Delhi University, and an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur. Before his diplomatic career, he worked in advertising with Lintas India and Contract Advertising.

In 1989, he joined the Indian Foreign Service and steadily built a reputation for his sharp mind. Misri served on the Pakistan desk at the Ministry of External Affairs and worked closely with Foreign Ministers I.K. Gujral and Pranab Mukherjee. He was also appointed Private Secretary to three Prime Ministers — I.K. Gujral, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi.

His international assignments include ambassadorial roles in Spain, Myanmar, and China (2019–2021), and postings as Deputy High Commissioner in Sri Lanka and Consul General in Munich. From January 2022 to June 2024, he served as Deputy National Security Adviser, handling Strategic Affairs. On 15 July 2024, he became India’s 35th Foreign Secretary.

Fluent in Hindi, English, and Kashmiri, with working knowledge of French, Misri is also a Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellow of the Aspen Institute’s India Leadership Initiative. Whether behind closed doors or on the world stage, Vikram Misri remains India’s steady hand in moments of crisis.