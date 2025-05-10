Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The calm in the storm: Things you didn’t know about Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

ByAadrika Sominder
May 10, 2025 01:53 PM IST

A steady presence in India’s toughest diplomatic moments, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri comes with decades of experience

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, was first spotlighted when they jointly addressed the media on Operation Sindoor — India’s precision missile strikes on “terror launchpads” deep inside Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attacks. While the nation watched the trio with pride, it was Misri’s composed presence that anchored the moment. More recently, the Foreign Secretary addressed the press after Pakistan launched multiple attacks on Friday night, dismissing the claims as “ludicrous”. Meanwhile, the ongoing discussions around Pakistan’s financial aid continue, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also in the spotlight for its approval of loans to Pakistan. Yet apart from his keen eye and steadfast demeanour, there’s much more to Vikram Misri than what meets the eye.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Vikram Misri's history

Born on 7 November 1964 in Srinagar, Misri spent his early years in Jammu and Kashmir before moving to Scindia School, Gwalior. He holds a degree in History from Hindu College, Delhi University, and an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur. Before his diplomatic career, he worked in advertising with Lintas India and Contract Advertising.

In 1989, he joined the Indian Foreign Service and steadily built a reputation for his sharp mind. Misri served on the Pakistan desk at the Ministry of External Affairs and worked closely with Foreign Ministers I.K. Gujral and Pranab Mukherjee. He was also appointed Private Secretary to three Prime Ministers — I.K. Gujral, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi.

His international assignments include ambassadorial roles in Spain, Myanmar, and China (2019–2021), and postings as Deputy High Commissioner in Sri Lanka and Consul General in Munich. From January 2022 to June 2024, he served as Deputy National Security Adviser, handling Strategic Affairs. On 15 July 2024, he became India’s 35th Foreign Secretary.

Fluent in Hindi, English, and Kashmiri, with working knowledge of French, Misri is also a Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellow of the Aspen Institute’s India Leadership Initiative. Whether behind closed doors or on the world stage, Vikram Misri remains India’s steady hand in moments of crisis.

News / HTCity / The calm in the storm: Things you didn’t know about Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On