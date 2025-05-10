‘What the hell just happened?’: Omar Abdullah after shelling, blasts reported in Srinagar post ceasefire

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the fresh shelling and blasts reported in Srinagar on Saturday evening, asking, “What the hell just happened?” Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (HT_PRINT)

This came despite India and Pakistan having agreed on a ceasefire deal earlier in the day, calling off all military operations against each other starting at 5 pm.

“What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!” Omar said on X.

Omar Abdullah also posted a 44-second video from his location, where the sound of blasts in Srinagar could be clearly heard amid complete darkness. In the post, he wrote, “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

Hours after the US-brokered ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, multiple explosions were reported in Srinagar, amid ongoing tensions between the two nations.

The blast sounds triggered air raid sirens across the city, causing panic among residents. Similar scenes were witnessed in Baramulla in North Kashmir and Budgam in Central Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in Punjab’s Firozpur, the district administration announced that a blackout is once again being enforced, as was done previously. Residents have been urged to switch off all indoor and outdoor lights and to remain calm.

“There is no need for panic,” the administration said, advising people to strictly follow the safety guidelines already issued. As a precaution, residents are strongly encouraged to keep all lights off, both inside and outside their homes.

Earlier in the day, foreign secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) had reached out to his Indian counterpart earlier this week. During their conversation, both sides came to an agreement to cease all military operations—on land, at sea, and in the air—starting at 1700 hours IST.

Misri stated that directives had been issued on both sides to implement the ceasefire, and that a follow-up DGMO-level dialogue is scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

He further added, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."