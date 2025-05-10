Menu Explore
Donald Trump says India and Pakistan agree to ‘full and immediate ceasefire’

ByHT News Desk
May 10, 2025 05:56 PM IST

Donald Trump congratulated both countries for demonstrating common sense and intelligence in resolving the conflict.

US President Donald Trump said that after a long night of talks mediated by the United States, India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. 

US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Bloomberg)

He congratulated both countries for demonstrating common sense and intelligence in resolving the conflict.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. 
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also announced that after discussions with senior officials from India and Pakistan, both nations have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to begin talks on key issues. 

“Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik,” Rubio wrote on X.

He praised the leadership of Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif for their commitment to peace.

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.  We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” added Rubio.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
