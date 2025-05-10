India Pakistan ceasefire agreement: What Islamabad said on peace deal

India Pakistan Ceasefire: Pakistan’s deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, on Saturday declared that Pakistan and India have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, saying that Pakistan has consistently worked towards regional peace and security without compromising its sovereignty or territorial integrity. Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar (AFP)

“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!” Dar wrote on X.

His statement follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States had mediated between the two nations to help end hostilities.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri, addressing a press briefing on the ceasefire agreement, stated that the decision was made following a direct conversation between the military officials of both countries.

“Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours,” Misri said.

The ceasefire deal has swiftly ended the military escalation that began overnight between May 7 and 8, following India's strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir—four in Pakistan and five in PoK.

The Indian Air Force targeted bases linked to banned terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen through coordinated night raids.

As hostilities continued, India struck Pakistani air bases on Saturday in response to Islamabad’s launch of high-speed missiles at military and civilian targets in Punjab. Pakistan claimed to have intercepted most of the missiles and carried out retaliatory attacks.

The ceasefire is expected to ease tensions in the region after days of escalating conflict and mutual allegations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.