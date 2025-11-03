‘Would've been a nuclear war’: Trump takes credit for pausing India-Pak military conflict, yet again

Another day, another repeat of the United States President Donald Trump's claim of stopping the military confrontation between India and Pakistan, this time, in an interview with CBS News. Trump also said India and Pakistan were heading towards a “nuclear war”. US President Donald Trump claimed that both India and Pakistan were going to have a “nuclear war”, (File/AFP)

The US President sought to reiterate that it was him who used trade and tariffs to stop the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan, two nuclear powers, in May this year, when he was asked about how he will get the war in Ukraine to stop.

Trump said during the interview that out of all the wars that he has stopped, he used tariffs threat to stop 60 per cent of them.

“But it did work with India, and it did work with-- Pakistan, and it did work with-- 60% of those countries. I can tell you, if it wasn't for tariffs and trade I wouldn't have been able to make the deals,” he told CBS, according to the transcript of the interview.

‘India-Pak were going to have nuclear war’ He added that both India and Pakistan were going to have a “nuclear war”, however, he jumped in and threatened them with not being able to do business with the US.

"And I told both of them, I said, "If you guys don't work out a deal fast, you're not gonna do any business with the United States." And they do a lotta business with the United States. And they were both great leaders, and they worked out a deal, and they stopped the war. That would've been a bad war. It would've been a nuclear war," he said.

To provide his claim with legitimacy, he also mentioned about the time Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for stopping the war at the Gaza peace deal summit.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan stood up the other day and he said, “If Donald Trump didn't get involved, many millions of people would be dead right now”,” the US President said.

However, India has never accepted that the ceasefire understanding was reached with Pakistan owing to tariff threats by the United States President.

The four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan erupted after the former launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to target terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the devastating terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which, 26 people were killed.

Donald Trump on why tariff threats ‘not working’ on Putin When asked why his tariff tactics are not working with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said that he thinks they are working, however, it is different since Russia does not do much business with the US.

“He's not, like, somebody that buys a lot from us because of-- foolishness. And I think he'd like to be. I think he wants to come in and he wants to trade with us, and he wants to make a lotta money for Russia, and I think that's great. That's what I like,” Trump told CBS before expressing confidence that he can stop the war in Ukraine.