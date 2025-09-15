Andy Cohen extends SiriusXM deal for three more years. Details here

Andy Cohen has signed a three-year extension with SiriusXM, securing his role as both the host of Andy Cohen Live and the overseer of Radio Andy. The renewal came as the channel, launched a decade ago, celebrates its 10th anniversary, reported Deadline. Cohen’s weekday live show, co-hosted with John Hill, will continue to air at 10 am ET. Andy Cohen renews his SiriusXM contract.(Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

From prank to partnership

The news came less than a week after Cohen participated in a prank with fellow SiriusXM star Howard Stern. On Stern’s show, Cohen briefly posed as Stern’s replacement, teasing the launch of a fictional ‘Andy 100’. The stunt played into rumors that Stern was leaving the network, before Stern revealed ongoing contract talks, according to another Hits 96 report.

Radio Andy’s growing legacy

Radio Andy has established itself as a destination for pop culture talks since 2014. The channel writers Cohen talking about fatherhood, Bravo news, and live caller questions with rotating guest personalities like Jeff Lewis, Tinx, Bevy Smith, Dorinda Medley, Kiki Monique, and Sandra Bernhard, Deadline report noted.

Cohen also brings on a broad array of celebrity guests on the program over the years, including actors such as Robert De Niro and Nicole Kidman, and lauded musicians Elton John, Dolly Parton, and Lizzo. In addition to Radio Andy, Cohen also curates the eclectic music channel Kiki Lounge, which blends artists like Madonna, U2, and The B-52s.

Celebrating 10 years on air

To celebrate 10 years of Radio Andy, Cohen will host a live broadcast this fall from the anniversary party in NYC. In reflection of his time with SiriusXM, Cohen was quoted in Deadline report saying, "I feel so lucky to have a home at SiriusXM that has allowed me to build a destination for pop culture and for fun, with talent that I love and I admire. SiriusXM appreciates talent, and I appreciate them."

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer, according to Deadline said he was proud to have been a part of this journey and called it a “remarkable experience”. He added, "In 10 years, the station has become truly unique. We're proud to celebrate 10 years of Radio Andy, and we're excited to have Andy as part of the SiriusXM family."

FAQs

Q1: How long is Andy Cohen’s new deal with SiriusXM?

Cohen has signed a three-year contract extension.

Q2: What is Radio Andy?

Radio Andy is a SiriusXM channel launched by Cohen in 2014, featuring pop culture commentary, celebrity interviews and contributions from a variety of personalities.

Q3: Who co-hosts Andy Cohen Live?

Cohen co-hosts the weekday live show with John Hill.