Andy Cohen under fire for breaking David Lynch's death news on air to Severance cast; ‘man is nothing but tacky’

Director David Lynch, the mastermind behind artistic films like Blue Velvet (1986) and The Elephant Man (1980) passed away on January 16 at the age of 78. As the art world mourned his loss, host Andy Cohen’s handling of the news drew immense backlash from netizens for its insensitivity. Cohen broke the news of Lynch's passing during a live SiriusXM's Radio Andy interview with the cast of the popular series Severance. The incident involved cast members Ben Stiller, Adam Scott as well as Patricia Arquette and sparked criticism over Cohen’s timing, highlighting his tactlessness. Andy Cohen with the cast of Severance

While on-air, Cohen interrupted the conversation to deliver the unexpected news. “My producer just gave me the very sad news that the great David Lynch passed away today. I’m wondering if any of you worked with him or have any memories with him?” he said. His question was particularly directed toward Patricia, who starred in Lynch’s 1997 cult classic Lost Highway. Arquette responded thoughtfully despite the suddenness of the announcement. “David was really incredible,” she said, adding that she had recently felt a “feeling” she needed to visit the legendary director. “There’s nobody like him,” she said.

Cohen’s lack of sensitivity drew immense criticism online with many taking to social media to call out his blase and apathetic tone; a Reddit user remarked, “To break the news on his passing and then continue to ask them questions about it… is kinda shitty.” Another person added, “Insert shady rattlesnake sound… 🐍” Others also noted that Cohen’s demeanour felt more suited to a Real Housewives reunion than to such a sombre moment. “He thinks he’s hosting a Real Housewives of VanderPump Kardashians reunion and fanning the flames for drama. C-list all the way. This man is nothing but tacky,” commented one user. Others highlighted the lack of sensitivity afforded to the cast, with one saying, “No time at all to process the initial grief or shock of finding out someone they had known/admired/loved had passed. Terrible and tactless.”

While Cohen has not yet addressed the backlash, the criticism suggests a broader expectation for thoughtfulness and decorum in moments of collective grief, especially in the public eye.