Ranveer Singh, 40, romancing Sara Arjun, 20, in Dhurandhar raises eyebrows: ‘He looks more like her uncle’

The first look of Dhurandhar was unveiled on Ranveer Singh's 40th birthday, introducing 20-year-old actor Sara Arjun as his co-star. Following the teaser's release, the significant 20-year age gap between the lead pair sparked a stir on social media, with many criticising the pairing. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar will be released on December 5.

Ranveer Singh Sara Arjun's age difference slammed

The video was released on Sunday, and discussions quickly began on Reddit. Although the film's storyline and character details remain under wraps, many social media users expressed hopes that Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh aren't paired as romantic leads.

"So I just saw the teaser/trailer of Ranveer Singh's new movie , the trailer looks really promising , the cast is fantastic , the looks are fine , the bgm was also good . BUTTTTT the main actress of this movie is just 20!!!!!!!! And Ranveer on the other hand is 40!!!!! Isn't it kinda creepy considering that she's very very young even though she's in the industry for very long (as a child artist),” one post read.

One comment read, “She is 20, but age gap with Ranveer is also 20”, with another reading, “Sara Arjun is way too young to be Ranveer Singh's love interest, but the movie looks awesome tbh”.

"No offence, but he looks more like her uncle than a romantic lead. The age gap is too obvious. It’s a really mismatched pairing,” wrote one social media user.

"I hope they’re not paired opposite each other romantically… otherwise, ugh,” shared one social media user, with another commenting, "I hope it’s part of some mission. Again I won’t be surprised if they are romancing. Almost all the actresses debuted in their teens against actors twice their age."

About Dhurandhar

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. It is believed that the film is based on the life of Indian super spy and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who is known for surgical strike.