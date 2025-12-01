Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar not yet certified? Delhi HC asks CBFC to note concerns of Major Mohit Sharma's parents first

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is eyeing a release this Friday (December 5). But the controversy surrounding the film refuses to stop. A few days ago, the parents of late Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma moved the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the release of the film. Now, the latest update states that the Delhi HC has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to examine the objections raised by the parents of Late Major Mohit Sharma before deciding on the film's certification. Ranveer Singh stars in Dhurandhar, which is set to release in theatres on December 5.

Dhurandhar not certified yet?

The film is set in the famous Pakistani town of Lyari and presents a semi-fictionalised account of the Lyari gang wars, which stretched for a decade from 2009. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan in the lead roles, along with Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification to examine the objections raised by the parents of Late Major Mohit Sharma before deciding on certification for the film. The direction came after the CBFC’s counsel informed the bench, led by Justice Sachin Datta, that the film had not yet been certified. The producer’s counsel, however, maintained that Dhurandar is a work of fiction and not based on Major Sharma.

Meanwhile, the parents’ petition said that the film is widely perceived as depicting the life, persona, operations and martyrdom of their son, yet has been made without their consent or the requisite approvals from the Indian Army.

Such depiction, without their authorisation, they argued, violates their right to privacy, dignity, reputation and the posthumous personality rights of the martyr under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. “The legacy of a decorated martyr cannot be commercially exploited, fictionalised, distorted, or portrayed without the informed consent of his immediate family, nor without adherence to the constitutional and legal obligations relating to dignity, privacy, and reputation—rights which continue to subsist even after the death of the individual,” the petition said.