Step inside Michelle and Yohan Poonawalla's extravagant Pune home: A 7.5-acre sanctuary in Koregaon Park
Michelle Poonawalla's home combines traditional and contemporary styles, featuring a spacious foyer, lavish living area, and beautiful outdoor spaces.
Artist Michelle Poonawalla gave a tour of her lavish 7.5-acre sanctuary home in Koregaon Park, Pune, for the digital cover shoot of Grazia India. In the video, Michelle, who is married to industrialist Yohan Poonawalla, shared intimate details about her personal sanctuary and how she decorated the home.
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Michelle highlighted how the environment of her luxurious residence blends modern aesthetics with family tradition. She also showcased significant artworks inside the villa, including her signature 3D butterfly installations and a sentimental "colour alphabet" painting inherited from her grandfather. Let's take a tour:
Inside the 7.5-acre sanctuary home
Michelle Poonawalla describes her home as a blend of traditional and contemporary styles, intentionally designed to be a warm, comfortable environment for her family. As one enters the double-ceiling villa, they are welcomed through glass-panelled, ornate black-wood and crystal doors that open into a spacious foyer.
While the foyer is decorated with crystal chandeliers, wood beams, ornate mirrors, a crystal centre table, vintage wooden side tables, gold wall lamp fixtures, and black-and-white marble flooring, it opens into an even more lavish living area and a lounge room with a bar counter.
The living area is adorned with massive crystal chandeliers, elegant wainscotting, ethereal marble sculptures, plush sofas, stunning floral arrangements, priceless paintings, and artwork by Michelle herself. The home also houses a vintage Austin baby car and a horse statue, the latter symbolising the family's deep-rooted history in horse breeding and racing.
The outdoors
The outdoors are as beautiful as the indoors. The facade of the Poonawalla villa is all white, surrounded by nature, with manicured lawns featuring lush trees, fountains, and a stunning dark teak-wood panelled pagoda, where Michelle likes to enjoy some quiet. It features lounge chairs, plush sofas, and rattan-decorated tables. She also revealed that they keep ponies on the estate, which have been with the family since they were babies.
During the tour, Michelle also showed a glimpse of her workspace, which is a quiet "painting studio" situated in the middle of a garden. It features a skylight to let in natural light and serves as a gallery where she showcases various artistic styles, including her graffiti Ganeshas, the ruler technique, and a thick impasto lily pond painting.
In the video, she also talked about her 3D butterfly installation, which is displayed inside the villa. It was created by Michelle in 2016 and designed to be plain and white, so the garden would reflect into the house.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More