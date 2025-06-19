Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Fans can now live like Mohanlal at his luxe Ooty villa with personal chef for 37,000 per night. See pics

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 19, 2025 12:45 PM IST

Mohanlal opened up his villa in Lovedale, Ooty, for tourists and fans to spend a day like him. Take a sneak peek of his vacation home. 

Actor Mohanlal opened up his Ooty home for tourists and fans to experience a day living like him. Listed on Luxunlock is a 3-bedroom villa with numerous amenities, including a personal chef. Named Hideaway, the villa was Mohanlal’s family retreat for more than a decade. (Also Read: Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban resume Sri Lanka schedule of Mammootty, Nayanthara-starrer)

Mohanlal's villa in Ooty is now open to tourists for stay.
Mohanlal's villa in Ooty is now open to tourists for stay.

About the Hideaway

The website describes Mohanlal’s vacation villa as: “Built more than a decade ago, Hideaway was a family retreat while the children were studying in Ooty; a place to reunite and bond during weekends, surrounded by nature. With time, it has grown into a house that reflects their passions. Fitting for its name, Hideaway now stands as a celebrity’s sanctuary, where he can keep his privacy and enjoy time with his friends and family.”

Mohanlal's family room with his caricatures. (Pic credit: Luxunlock)
Mohanlal's family room with his caricatures. (Pic credit: Luxunlock)

Inside Mohanlal’s Ooty villa

Situated in Lovedale, Ooty, Hideaway is a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom villa that was a private retreat for Mohanlal, his wife, Suchitra, and their children, Pranav and Vismaya. It’s listed on the website for 37,000 per night.

Fans can choose to either stay in ‘Lal’s bedroom’ or his children’s rooms at the villa. A chef who has been with the family for over 25 years whips up Mohanlal’s family’s traditional Kerala recipes, while a concierge service ensures a good stay.

Pranav Mohanlal's bedroom with a view.(Pic credit: Luxunlock)
Pranav Mohanlal's bedroom with a view.(Pic credit: Luxunlock)

Hideaway has a garden with seasonal flowers where guests can have a BBQ, a family room with 300 Mohanlal caricatures and a gun house with replica guns he used for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea and Barroz 3D. What’s more, the website even shares that leopards are often found in the woods near the villa!

Mohanlal's gun room with replica guns. (Pic credit: Luxunlock)
Mohanlal's gun room with replica guns. (Pic credit: Luxunlock)

Recent work

This year, Mohanlal bounced back from a disappointing 2024 with L2 Empuraan and Thudarum. Both films were not only received well but also set new records for Malayalam cinema. He will soon star in a yet-to-be-titled film with Mammootty and Fahadh Faasil, apart from Hridayapoorvam and Vrusshabha. He will also play a cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
