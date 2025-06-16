Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban resume Sri Lanka schedule of Mammootty, Nayanthara-starrer

The shoot of Malayalam director Mahesh Narayanan’s big-budget action-drama, featuring superstars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara, has resumed in Sri Lanka after a break. Kunchacko Boban with Mohanlal and Mammootty

The current schedule is expected to have scenes featuring Mohanlal and Kunchacko Boban, and will reportedly be wrapped up in 10 days. The team had begun the shoot of the movie late last year in Sri Lanka with scenes of Mammootty and Mohanlal. Though Kunchacko was also at the location, we hear that the actor wasn’t part of the schedule.

Mohanlal and Kunchacko Boban resume shoot in Sri Lanka

The movie, which has Mammootty in the lead, had been delayed due to the lead actor’s health concerns. The megastar is expected to join the sets and wrap up his portions in the coming weeks. Though Mammootty’s portions were shifted, the team did not pause the film’s shoot, with Kunchacko prioritising the movie over his other commitments. The actor also dropped out of Baby Girl a few months ago and was replaced by Nivin Pauly, so he could complete shooting his scenes in the Mahesh Narayanan film.

In an earlier interview with OTTplay, Kunchacko said, “I get to spend time with two men (Mammootty and Mohanlal), whom I have idiolised. I am thrilled to be part of this film.” The trio had previously shared screen space in Harikrishnans.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal, who will next be seen in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa along with Akshay Kumar and Prabhas, is set to do a cameo on Dileep’s Bha. Bha. Bha after he wraps the shoot of the Mahesh Narayanan film. He is also rumoured to be part of Bheeshmaparvam director Amal Neerad’s next, which also has Soubin Shahir in a pivotal role.

Mammootty's upcoming releases in 2025

Mammootty, who has already had two releases this year with Bazooka that will begin streaming on ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium and Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, is gearing up for the release of Kalamkaval, which reportedly has him essaying the role of a serial killer. The Mahesh Narayanan film is currently planned to hit theatres by the end of 2025, with the Malayalam film industry hoping it would break new box office records in a year that has already seen movies like L2: Empuraan and Thudarum breach the ₹100 Cr mark.