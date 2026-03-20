Step inside Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's regal Mumbai home where they live with their adorable son Fatehsinh Khan
In the heart of Mumbai, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge have created a sanctuary that feels worlds away from the city’s frantic pace. Take a tour of their home.
While many modern celebrity homes lean toward minimalism, the Mumbai residence of former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and actor Sagarika Ghatge tells a much warmer, more personal story. Also read | Step inside Gautam Gambhir's 2-storey Delhi Bungalow with trophy lounge, massive crystal chandeliers, sprawling lawns
Following the birth of their son, Fatehsinh Khan, in 2025, the two curated a sanctuary that serves as a bridge between Sagarika’s royal heritage in Kolhapur and their contemporary life in the city.
The Kolhapur connection
Sagarika has been vocal about her design philosophy, sharing in a January 2026 Instagram post that her Mumbai apartment is a deliberate homage to her childhood home in Kolhapur.
The influence is evident in the choice of teakwood doors, ornate cabinetry, and traditional floral upholstery. Rather than hiring a decorator to finish the space in one go, Sagarika shared that she and Zaheer opted for a 'slow living' approach, integrating pieces collected during their global travels that hold sentimental value.
‘A home comes together slowly’
She wrote in her caption, “Home for me is a reflection of my Kolhapur home — teak doors, floral upholstery, and a warmth that feels familiar. When we started doing up our Mumbai home, I knew I wanted to carry that feeling with me. It’s been a work in progress because for us, a home comes together slowly. We pick things up over time, often from our travels, and bring them in when they feel right for the space we’re living in. It’s always been about memories and pieces that speak to you.”
The living spaces: bold hues and mixed patterns
The heart of the home is a vibrant blend of textures and colours that feels both grand and lived-in. A standout feature is the plush, deep-green velvet sofa — a bold choice Sagarika recently introduced to refresh the space.
In the living spaces, Sagarika’s love for mixing patterns is on full display with accent chairs atop intricate Persian rugs, while printed cushions break the formality of the solid-coloured seating.
During festivals like Diwali, the home transforms into a regal palace. Deep burgundy walls in the foyer, accented by checkered black-and-white marble flooring, provide a dramatic backdrop for traditional floral garlands. The furniture also features hand-painted motifs, reinforcing the royal aesthetic.
Cute floor-to-ceiling 'memory wall'
One of the most striking rooms features deep teal-blue walls adorned with a floor-to-ceiling 'memory wall' of framed photographs, capturing the couple’s milestones. This room is divided by elegant glass-paned teak doors, creating a sophisticated transition between social and private spaces.
Sanctuary for the whole family
Despite the high-end finishes, the home is clearly designed for comfort — from the crystal chandeliers and silver vases filled with fresh blooms to the baby stroller parked casually — a testament to the fact that true luxury lies in the balance of heritage, family, and comfort.
With a toddler and two dogs in the house, functionality has become a priority — Sagarika shared on Instagram that with two pet dogs who have 'claimed' the sofas, the fabric for one of the sofas was chosen for durability as much as style. The bedroom moves toward a softer palette, featuring a four-poster teak bed with sheer drapes, floral-patterned headboards, and whimsical bird-themed artwork, creating a serene environment for the couple and baby Fatehsinh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More