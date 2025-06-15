Sagarika Ghatge reveals her son's face, says he's lucky to have Zaheer Khan as dad in cute Father's Day post

Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan embraced parenthood in April this year as they welcomed their son, Fatehsinh Khan. Now, on the occasion of Father's Day, Sagarika has revealed their son's face and penned a long and heartfelt note for Zaheer on social media, leaving fans in awe. (Also Read: Sagarika Ghatge: I will forever be proud of a project like Chak De! India) Sagarika Ghatge makes Zaheer Khan's first Father's Day special.

Sagarika Ghatge reveals son's face in cute Father's Day post for Zaheer Khan

On Sunday, Sagarika took to Instagram and shared a picture of Zaheer playing with their newborn son, Fatehsinh. Both were seen smiling while looking at each other. Alongside the picture, Sagarika wrote, “I’m not the one to write captions, but today I am – because someday our son will read this, and he needs to know. He is so incredibly lucky to have you. The love you have for everyone, the way you’re always looking out for others, the grit, the resilience, the quiet strength – if he grows up to be even a little like you, he’ll be someone truly special.”

Sagarika further shared how Zaheer sets a good example for their son, writing, “The way you care for everyone who crosses your path, the way you hold steady when things get tough, and your strength to stay silent and still say a thousand words—those are the things that make you who you are. Our son has the best example right in front of him. Happy Father’s Day 🤍🧿.” She also shared another picture of Zaheer taking a selfie with his son, adding, “To the best dad. We love you.”

Fans were charmed by Fatehsinh’s cuteness and showered love on the baby. One fan commented, “He's so beautiful.” Another wrote, “Awwww, such a cute picture. Happy Father's Day, Zaheer. God bless your little prince.” One more added, “He is so cute,” while another said, “He has your eyes.”

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan relationship

Sagarika and Zaheer got married in November 2017 in a private ceremony. They welcomed their first child after eight years of marriage. Sagarika took to social media to share the joyous news, posting a photo that captured the precious moment and revealing their baby boy's name: Fatehsinh Khan. The couple shared a joint post and announced his arrival with a heartwarming family portrait.