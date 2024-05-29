Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge step out for dinner in Mumbai. Watch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Virat Kohli has finally gotten a breather after the Indian Premier League came to a close last week. He returned to Mumbai and stepped out for a dinner date – not only with actor-wife Anushka Sharma, but also fellow cricketer Zaheer Khan, his actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge, and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur among others. (Also Read: New mom Anushka Sharma glows in unseen pic with Virat Kohli from IPL 2024) Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge, and Zaheer Khan step out for dinner in Mumbai

Dinner at Veronica's

A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram, in which Anushka and her friends are seen stepping out of Veronica's, an eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. Anushka smiles for the camera as soon as she comes out. She wore a white top, a matching shirt above that, and paired it with faded blue denims. Virat, following her, sported a black shirt, black-rimmed glasses, white shirt and matching sneakers. Sagarika was seen in a beige top and white pants, whereas husband Zaheer wore a blue-striped shirt and brown trousers. Gaurav sported a white shirt and grey pants.

Anushka hugged and said goodbye to her friends as she and Virat waited for their car outside the restaurant. This was a rare outing for the two after they become parents for the second time. Anushka delivered their son Akaay in London earlier this year. Their daughter Vamika is 3 years old. Anushka was seen cheering for and shedding a tear for Virat as he led his IPL team RCB to multiple victories, securing a place in the play-offs last week. However, Anushka's longtime co-star Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL finals against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai last Sunday.

Zaheer lauds RCB

While talking to IPL streamer JioCinema, former Indian pacer Zaheer lauded RCB's revival in this season of IPL. After losing six matches in a row, RCB bounced back and became the first team to record 5 consecutive wins in IPL history. “They lost six in a row and have now picked up five consecutive wins. This does not happen without passion, so you have to appreciate that. We do not usually see a team revive its season like this after so many losses, so RCB gets full marks. Whatever you can control is what you base your expectations on, and RCB is showing that,” said Zaheer.

Anushka will be next seen in the Netflix India film, Chakda 'Xpress.