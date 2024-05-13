Zaheer Khan gives honest take on RCB's incredible turnaround in IPL 2024: 'They lost six in a row'

Skipper Faf du Plessis credited Royal Challengers Bengaluru's newfound aggression for an impressive revival in the Indian Premier League after the Virat Kohli-starrer side upstaged Delhi Capitals to remain in the playoff race on Sunday. Dubbed as perennial underachievers in the cash-rich league, RCB lost seven of their first eight matches at the IPL 2024. However, the Bengaluru heavyweights staged a stunning comeback by winning their last five games in the lead-up to the playoffs. Zaheer Khan gave the Bengaluru side ‘full marks’ for remaining in the playoff race this season(AFP-Getty Images)

Talking about RCB's stunning turnaround in the IPL 2024, former India pacer Zaheer Khan gave the Bengaluru side ‘full marks’ for remaining in the playoff race this season. No IPL team has recorded five consecutive wins in the 2024 edition of the world's richest T20 league. RCB's 47-run win over DC powered the Kohli-starrer side to the fifth place in the IPL 2024 standings yesterday. RCB are two points behind 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad on the IPL 2024 table.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: Tom Moody declares winner of Virat Kohli vs Ishant Sharma duel in IPL 2024: 'This is friendly fire'

'This does not happen without passion'

"They lost six in a row and have now picked up five consecutive wins. This does not happen without passion, so you have to appreciate that. We do not usually see a team revive its season like this after so many losses, so RCB gets full marks. Whatever you can control is what you base your expectations on, and RCB is showing that. Their last match is against CSK, so one of those teams, or both of them, could end up with 14 points. Due to this, the other results are important. They have improved their run rate as well. If all these things go RCB's way until the final match, it will be an extremely interesting contest," Zaheer told Jio Cinema.

What happened in RCB vs DC match at IPL 2024?

Batting first in match No.62 of the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 187-9 in 20 overs. Orange Cap holder Kohli was dismissed for 27 off 13 balls. Premier batter Will Jacks scored 41 off 29 balls while Rajat Patidar smashed a quick-fire 52 off 32 balls for the hosts. Cameron Green's 32 off 24 balls cameo lifted RCB to 187-9 in 20 overs. RCB's Yash Dayal (3) and Lockie Ferguson (2) shared five wickets to make sure DC folded for 140 in 19.1 overs.