New mom Anushka Sharma glows in unseen pic with Virat Kohli from IPL 2024

Anushka Sharma has been grabbing attention after Wednesday's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match in the IPL 2024 Eliminator. Cricketer-husband Virat Kohli's team RCB lost, and a video of Anushka looking tense as she watched the match was being widely shared online. On Thursday, an unseen photo of Virat and Anushka from IPL 2024 also surfaced. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'Bollywood ka damaad'; recalls cricketer's dating period with Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma was seen with Virat Kohli in a recently-taken photo.

Anushka Sharma's pic with Virat Kohli

In the recent picture taken at an IPL match, Anushka and Virat smiled wide for the camera; Virat kept his arm around Anushka. The actor wore a black dress, while Virat was in RCB's jersey.

Fitness instructor Shubham Raheja posed with the couple in the photo. He wrote in his Instagram caption, “Every moment is unforgettable with @virat.kohli bhaiya (Brother) and @anushkasharma - the atmosphere is (high voltage emoji).”

Virat's romantic birthday post for Anushka

Anushka turned 36 on May 1. To mark the special ocassion, Virat dedicated a heartfelt birthday post to her on Instagram. He posted a series of pictures of himself and Anushka from their vacations. He wrote in his caption, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much (three hearts emojis).”

Anushka and Virat's second baby

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first baby, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, was born on February 15, 2024.

In a joint post the couple made the announcement and wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!”