Actor Sagarika Ghatge and her husband, cricketer Zaheer Khan, have joyfully announced the arrival of their baby boy. Married for eight years, the couple shared the happy news with fans, celebrating the newest addition to their family. Also read: Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan mehendi pictures show how perfect they are together. See pics Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan have become parents now.

Sagarika Ghatge announces arrival of baby boy

On Wednesday, Sagarika took to social media to share the joyous news, posting a photo that captured the precious moment. Taking to Instagram, they revealed the name of their baby boy: Fatehsinh Khan. The couple shared a joint post and announced the arrival of the child by sharing a family portrait.

The adorable family photo shows Zaheer cradling their baby boy on his lap, with Sagarika affectionately wrapping her arms around Zaheer's shoulders. In another picture, one can see the tiny hand of the baby boy. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."

The couple's journey to parenthood has been a closely guarded secret, and the surprise announcement has left many thrilled. Nothing much is known about the delivery or her pregnancy.

Good wishes pour in

Ever since they shared the news, the comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues, with many gushing over the adorable family photo.

New mom Atiya Shetty dropped a heart and baby emoji, while actor Angad Bedi wrote, “Waheguru”. Huma Qureshi also dropped a heart emoji.

“Big big congratulations and lots of blessings,” wrote one, with Suresh Raina sharing, “Many many congratulations”. Actor Diana Penty shared, “Congratulations, you guys”.

More about the couple

Sagarika and Zaheer got married in November 2017 in a private ceremony. They hosted a joint sangeet night followed by grand reception later in Mumbai for friends. The actor keeps sharing her life updates on Instagram and some of her posts also feature her with Zaheer.

On the work front, Sagarika debuted in Bollywood with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India (2007). After the success of the film, she went on to star in several films, such as Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush and Irada, which fetched the National-Award. She also appeared in Marathi films. She also participated in reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6.