    Step inside Gautam Gambhir's 2-storey Delhi Bungalow with trophy lounge, massive crystal chandeliers, sprawling lawns

    Gautam Gambhir's luxurious New Delhi bungalow features a stunning atrium, trophy lounge, and elegant interiors. Check out home tour video inside.

    Updated on: Feb 02, 2026 11:44 AM IST
    By Krishna Pallavi Priya
    In a never-before moment, Gautam Gambhir and his wife, Natasha Jain, recently gave the first-ever tour of their lavish bungalow in Delhi for an episode of season 9 of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is. The video was shared on YouTube on January 22.

    A look inside Gautam Gambhir's home ion New Delhi. (Asian Paints)
    Inside Gautam Gambhir's two-storey bungalow

    The home tour video showcases the pristine interiors and the luscious green facade of the bungalow, including calm white interiors, rich wood decor, layered art pieces, a sunlit atrium, a wall of cricketing memories, and much more. The cricketer's home is a sanctuary built around family, memory, and everyday rituals.

    Check out the video here:

    According to Asian Paints, Gautam's bungalow is tucked in a quiet, tree-lined lane in New Delhi. The two-storey home opens into a soaring atrium, capped by a domed ceiling that lets natural light brighten the space, with dark wood railings, a dramatic crystal chandelier, and hand-carved balustrades.

    The decor

    The highlight of the home has to be the trophy lounge, where the cricketer displays his medals and memorabilia that sit against calm white walls. It features unwashed jerseys, medals, trophies, and signed bats.

    A few other details that lend a luxurious aesthetic to the home include a wall adorned with a wooden design painted metallic gold, pastel-toned upholstery, a cluster of ornate mirrors, and crystal chandeliers and accessories.

    While the master bedroom is furnished with cream and ivory upholstery, carved furniture, and embroidered curtains, the formal dining room is decorated with a polished wood dining table and embroidered blinds for a setting that feels both grand and intimate.

    Lastly, the sprawling lawn adds a touch of nature to their grand home, where Gautam and Natasha start each day with tea. A balcony on the first floor gives a beautiful view of the plants the couple has planted in their garden.

