Kolkata earthquake: Chandelier, light, water bottle shake as tremors jolt city

Strong tremors were felt across Kolkata and several adjoining districts on Friday due to an earthquake that originated in Bangladesh. The jolts caused panic among residents, who rushed outside to seek safety. Many also shared visuals on social media showing various items, including lights, fans, chandeliers, and bottles shaking due to the tremors. Snippets taken from videos of the Kolkata earthquake shared on social media. (X/@AstrospecialIn, @IAMHASIB)

“Just experienced a tremor. Felt the ground shake for a few seconds,” an individual wrote while sharing a video. It shows people gathered outside in a locality.

Another user posted a video of a chandelier. Similar videos were shared by several others.

An X user wrote, “#earthquake in Kolkata,” and posted a video which shows a water bottle kept on a table shaking.

There has been no official confirmation about the intensity and depth of the earthquake, which, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), originated in Bangladesh. No immediate damage or casualties were reported in Kolkata or the surrounding areas.

According to a local publication in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department identified the epicentre of the earthquake in Madhabdi, Narsingdi.

More details are awaited.