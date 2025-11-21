Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kolkata earthquake: Chandelier, light, water bottle shake as tremors jolt city

ByHT Trending Desk
Updated on: Nov 21, 2025 11:14 am IST

Kolkata earthquake: People posted varied videos on social media.

Strong tremors were felt across Kolkata and several adjoining districts on Friday due to an earthquake that originated in Bangladesh. The jolts caused panic among residents, who rushed outside to seek safety. Many also shared visuals on social media showing various items, including lights, fans, chandeliers, and bottles shaking due to the tremors.

Snippets taken from videos of the Kolkata earthquake shared on social media. (X/@AstrospecialIn, @IAMHASIB)
Snippets taken from videos of the Kolkata earthquake shared on social media. (X/@AstrospecialIn, @IAMHASIB)

“Just experienced a tremor. Felt the ground shake for a few seconds,” an individual wrote while sharing a video. It shows people gathered outside in a locality.

Another user posted a video of a chandelier. Similar videos were shared by several others.

An X user wrote, “#earthquake in Kolkata,” and posted a video which shows a water bottle kept on a table shaking.

There has been no official confirmation about the intensity and depth of the earthquake, which, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), originated in Bangladesh. No immediate damage or casualties were reported in Kolkata or the surrounding areas.

According to a local publication in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department identified the epicentre of the earthquake in Madhabdi, Narsingdi.

More details are awaited.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Kolkata earthquake: Chandelier, light, water bottle shake as tremors jolt city
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On