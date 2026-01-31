Step inside Aman Gupta's stylish contemporary Gurgaon home with a huge balcony, bold artwork, 300-year-old olive plant

The home tour gives a glimpse of their space, accentuated by soft whites and greys, walnut wood , black metal and large-scale abstract art, boAt-inspired art installations, a soul-filled balcony, and playful rooms for his daughters. At its essence, according to Aman, the home is designed without walls, rules, or pretence. Let's take a tour:

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt and one of Shark Tank India’s most recognisable faces, and his wife, Priya Gupta, opened their lavish residence in Gurgaon for a home tour hosted by Asian Paints. On January 22, season 9 of Asian Paints Where The Heart is released the video tour of their home on YouTube.

Aman Gupta's apartment in Gurgaon, where he lives with his wife Priya and their daughters, Miraya and Adaa, follows an open-plan layout and sits high above a landscape of treetops, sculpted gardens, and pools. The living, dining, and lounge areas are combined, with a contemporary bar counter, creating a sophisticated living space.

The details A large floor-to-ceiling glass door opens onto a huge balcony, allowing ample natural light to enter and providing a space for the family to unwind in the evenings. The space is anchored with a 300-year-old olive plant and art installations, including a ‘boat of abundance’ overflowing with cascading crimson dried blooms and a three-panel framed display adorned with hundreds of miniature terracotta boats.

While the living area features L-shaped couches, textured throws, white, grey, dark brown and black colour themes, the couple's family den, bedroom and their daughter's room follow a pastel theme, including a cosy bunk-bed nook, a comfortable sectional sofa with a grid of family photographs, and soft bedding and lighting to provide an uncluttered space.

A contemporary space The couple also created a personal den for Aman, which follows a contrasting, loud theme different from the rest of the home, featuring a dark green statement brick wall, pop art featuring film heroes and villains, and a range of audio and tech products.

However, the highlight has to be the powder room featuring a bold, hand-painted tiger donning Aman’s signature aviators, colourful bathroom fixtures, and a tropical backdrop.