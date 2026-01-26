Edit Profile
    Step inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's luxurious ‘Maldives beach house’ in Mumbai with conversation pit. Watch

    In their Bandra penthouse, Sonakshi and Zaheer showcase a unique blend of New York and Maldives vibes. The home boasts a spacious layout and earthy tones.

    Updated on: Jan 26, 2026 12:59 PM IST
    By Krishna Pallavi Priya
    Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal opened their eclectic penthouse in Bandra, Mumbai, for a home tour hosted by Asian Paints. who shared the video on YouTube on January 22. The couple's high-rise home was featured in episode 3 of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is season 9.

    Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal gave a home tour of their luxurious home in Mumbai. (Asian Paints)
    Sonakshi and Zaheer's penthouse is warm, open, and unmistakably theirs. With skyline views, a wraparound balcony, a sunken conversation pit, light-filled rooms, and corners that hold memories of their life, their home blends comfort with character. It is a mix of New York meets Maldives mood, beautified with bright blue and earthy accents. Let's take a tour:

    Inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's home

    Sonakshi and Zaheer's home can be defined with two moods: a “New York side” with sharp, clean‑lined, floating, colourful, and structured decor and a “Maldives side” that is softer, full of curves, texture, earthy tones, and gentle light.

    As one enters the home, they are welcomed by an earthy, beachside atmosphere which Sonakshi calls ‘Maldives in Mumbai.’ Here, the spacious living room seamlessly opens into the dining area and a modular kitchen, creating a beach-house vibe.

    Stone walls, beige concrete flooring, a muted colour palette, and lots of woodwork create an earthy, natural space. Lots of texture inspired by the earth, floor-to-ceiling windows, and eye‑catching armchairs add character. The terrazzo tiles and walk-in wardrobe in the bedroom give a luxurious feel.

    The highlighlight

    The highlight of Sonakshi and Zaheer's Mumbai home has to be the conversation pit on the balcony, overlooking the city skyline. Situated in the wraparound balcony, which the couple treats like a tiny escape above the city, the sunken seating is built for late‑night conversations, morning coffee, and more.

    As for Zaheer's New York-style den, glass walls define the space, offering privacy without closing off the room, and deep blue walls anchor it all. Sturdy furniture, a travel wall to capture memories, and colourful decor give the space a moody feel.

      Krishna Pallavi Priya

      A lifestyle journalist specialising in fashion, travel, culture, health, relationships, and food, Krishna Priya Pallavi has over seven years of experience in digital media. She loves exploring new fashion trends and keeping up with pop culture moments only to later write about them.Read More

