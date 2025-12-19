Sonakshi Sinha says ‘jhooth mat bolo’ as her mother adds she did not know about her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha made her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June last year. They dated for seven years before getting married. The two were seen on Farah Khan's latest vlog on her YouTube channel, where Sonakshi's mother, Poonam Sinha, was also present. When Farah asked when Poonam got to know about the two dating each other, she said she did not know until 5 years. Sonakshi Sinha and her mom, Poonam Sinha, talked about her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal.

What Poonam shared

During the fun-filled chat, Farah asked Poonam, “Nepal tak toh baat phail chukti thi but apko kab pata chala ki ye dono date kar rahe the (When did you get to know about these two dating each other)?” Sonakshi giggled and said that she knew it before. Poonam shared that they went to the Northern Lights, where Zaheer proposed Sonakshi. When Farah said that before that they were dating for many years, to which Poonam replied, “Mujhe nahi pata tha (I didn't know)!”

Sonakshi then added, light-heartedly, “Mummy, camera pe jhooth mat bolo. Sabse pehle apko bola tha, apne papa ko nahi bataya (Don't lie to the camera! I told you first and you did not tell father)!” Poonam went on to add that she knew something was up between the two when Sonakshi took the trays, and did little tasks for Zaheer.

About the couple

Sonakshi made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June last year. They dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, the same date they started dating. They threw a bash for their closest friends and family later in the day.

“On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife,” they wrote sharing the wedding pictures.