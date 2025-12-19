Step inside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's pretty Mumbai home with contemporary and artsy interiors

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Mumbai home captures a beautiful mix of colourful, eclectic and artistic decor. It is a quintessential blend of contemporary style and vibrant maximalism. In a recent YouTube video shared by Farah Khan, who visited the couple's home with her cook Dilip, the home tour revealed several intriguing details about their home. The interiors are seen to carry both muted and vibrant colours. (Picture credit: Youtube)

Contemporary New York style

Sonakshi explained to Farah that the living room side is called ‘New York’ and was decorated according to Zaheer's taste. The space includes statement furniture, such as a large, multi-sectional navy blye modular sofa paired with a wooden coffee table. The wall behind it features floating shelves with a curated collectionof family photos and art pieces. A wooden counter further adds to the distinct, contemporary style of the interior. It was further complemented by a statement pendant light hanging directly over it. The room also features a TV affixed with inconspicuous fixtures, making it appear as if it is floating.

Travel wall

There's a separate room featuring a beautiful blue ‘travel wall’ with sophisticated wainscoting. The wall contains a grid-style wire rack displaying a wide variety of souvenirs, from keychains to Polaroids from the many places the couple has travelled to. The room feels warm as the classic brown leather Chesterfield sofa adds a chic style to the space.

Balcony

The balcony is very colourful and serves as a major highlight of the interiors. It includes a vibrant artistic painting of the couple, while the bright yellow sofa set stands out as a fantastic decor statement. The warm brown wooden ceiling, fitted with sleek recessed lighting, completes the space, making it appear both modern and cosy.