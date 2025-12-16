Sonakshi Sinha criticises ‘national carrier’ Air India for 6-hour flight delay, then deletes post: ‘Absolutely hate you’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has criticised ‘national carrier’ Air India after her early morning flight was delayed for 6 hours from Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Sonakshi shared that she was at the airport since 4 am. Sonakshi Sinha spoke about her Air India flight.

Sonakshi Sinha slams Air India overflight delay

In her post, Sonakshi shared a picture from her flight window. She wrote, "Absolutely hate you @airindia. Been at the airport since 4 am to catch a 5 am flight, which has been pushed to 11 am hour by hour for NO DAMN REASON. National carrier, it seems. Do better." She later deleted the post.

Previous celeb complaints about Air India

This isn't the first time that a celebrity has complained about Air India. Recently, musician Anoushka Shankar publicly slammed Air India after her sitar was damaged during her recent travel, despite the airline charging her a handling fee. She posted the video with a caption that read, “Devastated and truly disturbed by @airindia’s treatment of my sitar. How on earth does damage like this happen without willful disregard? It feels especially sad given that I’ve flown Air India after a long time, and it seems an Indian instrument can’t be safe with them- after all the thousand of flights taken on other airlines without even a peg going out of tune.”

Recently, actor Raveena Tandon criticised Air India over how it handles its passengers travelling with pets. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Raveena shared an article which reported how private airline Akasa Air will allow passengers to fly with two pets in the cabin. Sharing the article, she said, "Take a cue @airindia. Sometimes, you all put pet parents through a lot of inconvenience. Our babies are better behaved than most of some human passengers you get on board."

About Sonakshi's recent film

Fans saw Sonakshi was last in the supernatural thriller Jatadhara, directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan. It also starred Sudheer Babu and Shilpa Shirodkar, Divya Khossla, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala and Subhalekha Sudhakar. It released in both Telugu and Hindi in theatres on November 7.