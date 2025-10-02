Raveena Tandon criticises Air India after showing support just months ago; asks it to ‘take a cue’ from Akasa Air

Actor Raveena Tandon has criticised Air India over how it handles its passengers travelling with pets. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Raveena shared an article which reported how private airline Akasa Air will allow passengers to fly with two pets in the cabin. Raveena Tandon shared a post on X talking about Air India and Akasa Air.

Why Raveena Tandon isn't happy with Air India

Sharing the article, she said, "Take a cue @airindia. Sometimes, you all put pet parents through a lot of inconvenience. Our babies are better behaved than most of some human passengers you get on board."

Raveena tweeted about pets.

When Raveena showed support to Air India

Her tweet comes months after she showed faith in Air India following the crash of its London-bound flight AI171 in Ahmedabad.

Sharing her photos, she had written on Instagram, "New Beginnings … to rise and fly again against all odds … to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere solemn, and the crews' welcoming smiles were tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew are bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence. Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. Godspeed always @airindia. Fearless and a will to overcome and be strong again."

Why is Raveena happy with Akasa Air's policy

A part of Akasa Air's policy stated, "With Pets on Akasa, a total of three pets are allowed on a flight - two pets can be carried in the cabin and one in the cargo compartment. Booking your pet’s travel at least 24 hours before your flight is mandatory to ensure adequate preparations."

Raveena's projects

Meanwhile, Raveena was last seen in Inn Galiyon Mein, directed by Avinash Das. It starred Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivaan Shah, Avantika Dasani, Sushant Singh and Istiyak Khan in the prominent roles. Raveena is also set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama Welcome 3. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.

She will feature in Dynasty, touted as a political drama. It follows Raveena as the daughter of India's Prime Minister, who is thrust into power after his sudden death. Though chosen as a puppet by her party's old guard, she gradually asserts herself, challenging the system, defying expectations, and rising to become the most powerful and controversial PM in the country's history. Ronit Roy, Prakash Belawadi, Talat Aziz, Zeyn Shaw and Gurfateh Pirzada will also be seen in the show.