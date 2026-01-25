Edit Profile
    Step inside Keerthy Suresh's Kochi home featuring wraparound balcony with scenic views, cute kitchen, walk-in wardrobe

    Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil showcase their vibrant home in Kochi, featuring a charming kitchen, a stylish bedroom, and a wraparound balcony.

    Updated on: Jan 25, 2026 11:02 AM IST
    By Krishna Pallavi Priya
    Keerthy Suresh and her husband, Antony Thattil, opened doors to their beautiful home in Kochi, Kerala. On January 22, Asian Paints shared episode 2 of season 9 of the Where The Heart Is series on YouTube, which gave a peek inside Keerthy's colourful, quirky, and gorgeous home.

    Take a video tour inside Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's Kochi home. (Asian Paints)
    A modern space peppered with traditional accents and fondly called the House of Fun, Keerthy and Antony's house in Kochi, overlooking the backwaters and the Kochi city is a Pinterest moodboard come to life. Let's take a home tour:

    The House of Fun

    The video takes viewers inside Keerthy and Antony’s home in Kochi, offering a glimpse of their cute little kitchen, an aesthetically designed bedroom, a wraparound balcony, a sprawling lawn with a view of the backwaters, an aquarium inside the house, and a walk-in wardrobe.

    The couple revealed in the video that they added character to their home by choosing colourful corners to complement neutral walls, furniture that blends traditional and contemporary designs, incorporating their favourite quotes with artefacts, stunning artwork, photos documenting their journey, brick walls, and adorable miniature artworks.

    The details

    The highlight of Keerthy and Antony's home is their ‘cute little kitchen’, the wraparound balcony, and the bedroom with a walk-in closet. While textured grey walls and a four-poster bed with a woven cane headboard add depth to their Kerala-style bedroom, the balcony brimming with plants, comfortable seating, and an outdoor bar counter becomes the heart of the home.

    The key feature of the bar, overlooking the Kochi skyline, is a counter embedded with personal photographs in clear resin. Similarly, the couple created a seating corner adorned with several pictures from their wedding and another wall with Moon paintings charting the phases of the moon on the day they began dating and when they were married.

    Krishna Pallavi Priya
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Krishna Pallavi Priya

      A lifestyle journalist specialising in fashion, travel, culture, health, relationships, and food, Krishna Priya Pallavi has over seven years of experience in digital media. She loves exploring new fashion trends and keeping up with pop culture moments only to later write about them.Read More

