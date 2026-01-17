Last minute long weekend plans for Gen Z: 5 offbeat trips for a perfect Republic Day escape
Make your Republic Day long weekend special with these handpicked weekend trips that offer nature, adventure, and serene getaways.
Gen Zers (born between 1997 and 2012) are known for their get-up-and-go attitude toward travel. They are much more spontaneous and prefer exploring offbeat destinations, testing their limits, travelling solo or with a like-minded crowd, and finding places with shareable moments they can post on social media.
With January 26, Monday, right around the corner, kicking off long weekends in 2026, it is time to plan your holidays and make the most of your time off. You get three days off, which you can turn into four, if you start early on January 23, Friday.
Rajasthan
If you are looking for some adventure mixed with a dose of wildlife, Rajasthan has 25 wildlife sanctuaries that are abode to its unique and diversified plant and animal life. Witness migratory birds in Keoladeo National Park or the best of the Thar desert’s ecosystem and its varied wildlife at Desert National Park. Then there's Ranthambore Park, home to the elusive tiger, where you can experience its rich cultural history and stunning wildlife.
Himachal Pradesh
There are so many unexplored places in Himachal Pradesh that are not only offbeat but also tucked away from the crowds for you to have a relaxing long weekend holiday. From witnessing snow in Chitkul, the last inhabited village near the Indo-Tibetan border, to the backpackers' paradise Tosh, both an overnight journey from Delhi, Himachal truly has some incredible destinations for you to explore. Moreover, while travelling to Chitkul, you can even visit the beautiful Rakcham and Sangla village.
Uttarakhand
Forget Nainital, Mussoorie, Haridwar, and Rishikesh; Uttarakhand has some really scenic spots – all an overnight journey from Mumbai – for you to explore during the January 26 long weekend: be it mist-painted Munsiyari surrounded by snow-capped peaks and dense forests or the gorgeous Tungnath-Chandrashila trek during a trip to Chopta.
Maharashtra
During the January 26 long weekend, skip the crowd and experience the beauty of Konkan by travelling to Ratnagiri, where you will witness hills covered with dense forests on one side and stunning beaches on the other. You can even travel to Rajmachi for stunning natural beauty and trekking opportunities, or visit the magical Kaas Plateau, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Arunachal Pradesh
The untamed beauty of North-East India attracts people every year; however, there are still many places left to explore, and one such place is Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, only a few hours' drive from Itanagar. Surrounded by green hills and rice fields, this place is home to clouded leopards, Himalayan black bears, the rare red panda, and delicious smoked meat and bamboo shoot dishes.
