Inspired by Bollywood? Explore these iconic film locations around the world every movie lover should visit

We have grown up watching Hindi films shot in beautiful and exotic locations, both in India and around the world. With Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, audiences fell in love with the scenic beauty of Switzerland. When Dil Chahta Hai released, Goa’s relaxed beaches and vibrant lifestyle captured everyone’s attention. Years later, Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara introduced us to Spain’s energy, culture and stunning landscapes. Experience the magic of Bollywood by visiting breathtaking film locations across India and the world. (Unsplash) Bollywood has often inspired travel dreams through such memorable settings. From mountains and beaches to charming cities and countryside, films have shaped how we see destinations. We bring you a list of iconic locations featured in Bollywood films that fans and travellers should consider visiting to experience cinema beyond the screen. Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling: Misty hills, tea gardens and timeless charm in the Himalayas. (Unsplash)

Darjeeling in West Bengal gained renewed attention after Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s Barfi! showcased its old-world charm. Known for its misty hills, tea gardens and colonial architecture, the city offers stunning views of Kanchenjunga. Popular attractions include the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Tiger Hill sunrise, Batasia Loop and bustling local markets, making it a timeless hill destination. Seville, Spain

Seville: Historic streets, flamenco vibes and stunning Spanish architecture await. (Unsplash)

Seville in Spain gained fresh attention after Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara highlighted the country’s vibrant culture. The city is known for its historic architecture, lively flamenco performances and rich traditions. Major attractions include the Seville Cathedral, the Alcázar Palace and Plaza de España. The city’s charming old quarters add to its rich mix of history, art and energy. Switzerland

Oeschinen Lake: Crystal waters surrounded by majestic Swiss Alps scenery. (Unsplash)

Switzerland became deeply associated with Bollywood romance after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge showcased its breathtaking landscapes. Snow-covered mountains, green meadows and scenic train journeys captured viewers’ hearts. Popular attractions include the Swiss Alps, Interlaken, Lucerne, Lake Geneva and picturesque villages. The country continues to attract travellers seeking natural beauty, charm and cinematic experiences inspired by iconic Hindi films. Bruges, Belgium



Bruges: Canals, medieval streets, and fairy-tale charm captivate travellers. (Unsplash)

Bruges in Belgium gained wider focus after scenes from the film PK highlighted its fairy-tale setting. Known for its medieval charm, the city features canals, cobbled streets and historic buildings. Key attractions include the Belfry of Bruges and Markt Square. Scenic canal boat rides and beautiful churches add to its fairy-tale appeal. Prague, Czech Republic



Charles Bridge: Historic landmark connecting Prague with stunning river views. (Unsplash)

Prague in the Czech Republic came into the spotlight after Rockstar featured its romantic streets and historic setting. The city is known for its stunning architecture and artistic vibe. Major attractions include Charles Bridge, Prague Castle, Old Town Square and the Astronomical Clock, offering travellers a rich blend of history, culture and cinematic charm. French island of Corsica



Lavezzi Islands: Pristine beaches and turquoise waters for scenic escapes. (Unsplash)

The French island of Corsica came into the spotlight after Tamasha (2015) showcased its stunning coastal beauty. Known for rugged mountains, clear beaches and charming towns, the island offers diverse landscapes. Popular attractions include Calvi, Bonifacio’s cliffs, scenic coastal roads and historic villages, making Corsica a perfect blend of nature, culture and cinematic appeal. Goa



Goa: Sun-kissed beaches, vibrant nightlife and charming Portuguese heritage. (Unsplash)

Goa gained a fresh, youthful image after Dil Chahta Hai highlighted its beaches and relaxed lifestyle. The film showcased Goa as a place for friendship, freedom and fun. Popular attractions include Baga and Anjuna beaches and Fort Aguada. Old churches, beach cafés and lively nightlife make Goa a favourite for travellers of all ages. Dubai, United Arab Emirates