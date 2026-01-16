Inspired by Bollywood? Explore these iconic film locations around the world every movie lover should visit
We have grown up watching Hindi films shot in beautiful and exotic locations, both in India and around the world. With Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, audiences fell in love with the scenic beauty of Switzerland. When Dil Chahta Hai released, Goa’s relaxed beaches and vibrant lifestyle captured everyone’s attention. Years later, Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara introduced us to Spain’s energy, culture and stunning landscapes.
Bollywood has often inspired travel dreams through such memorable settings. From mountains and beaches to charming cities and countryside, films have shaped how we see destinations.
We bring you a list of iconic locations featured in Bollywood films that fans and travellers should consider visiting to experience cinema beyond the screen.
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Darjeeling in West Bengal gained renewed attention after Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s Barfi! showcased its old-world charm. Known for its misty hills, tea gardens and colonial architecture, the city offers stunning views of Kanchenjunga. Popular attractions include the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Tiger Hill sunrise, Batasia Loop and bustling local markets, making it a timeless hill destination.
Seville, Spain
Seville in Spain gained fresh attention after Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara highlighted the country’s vibrant culture. The city is known for its historic architecture, lively flamenco performances and rich traditions. Major attractions include the Seville Cathedral, the Alcázar Palace and Plaza de España. The city’s charming old quarters add to its rich mix of history, art and energy.
Switzerland
Switzerland became deeply associated with Bollywood romance after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge showcased its breathtaking landscapes. Snow-covered mountains, green meadows and scenic train journeys captured viewers’ hearts. Popular attractions include the Swiss Alps, Interlaken, Lucerne, Lake Geneva and picturesque villages. The country continues to attract travellers seeking natural beauty, charm and cinematic experiences inspired by iconic Hindi films.
Bruges, Belgium
Bruges in Belgium gained wider focus after scenes from the film PK highlighted its fairy-tale setting. Known for its medieval charm, the city features canals, cobbled streets and historic buildings. Key attractions include the Belfry of Bruges and Markt Square. Scenic canal boat rides and beautiful churches add to its fairy-tale appeal.
Prague, Czech Republic
Prague in the Czech Republic came into the spotlight after Rockstar featured its romantic streets and historic setting. The city is known for its stunning architecture and artistic vibe. Major attractions include Charles Bridge, Prague Castle, Old Town Square and the Astronomical Clock, offering travellers a rich blend of history, culture and cinematic charm.
French island of Corsica
The French island of Corsica came into the spotlight after Tamasha (2015) showcased its stunning coastal beauty. Known for rugged mountains, clear beaches and charming towns, the island offers diverse landscapes. Popular attractions include Calvi, Bonifacio’s cliffs, scenic coastal roads and historic villages, making Corsica a perfect blend of nature, culture and cinematic appeal.
Goa
Goa gained a fresh, youthful image after Dil Chahta Hai highlighted its beaches and relaxed lifestyle. The film showcased Goa as a place for friendship, freedom and fun. Popular attractions include Baga and Anjuna beaches and Fort Aguada. Old churches, beach cafés and lively nightlife make Goa a favourite for travellers of all ages.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Dubai in the United Arab Emirates came into the spotlight after Happy New Year showcased its modern skyline and grand scale. The city is known for luxury, innovation and iconic landmarks. Major attractions include the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Mall, desert safaris and vibrant souks, offering travellers a mix of glamour, adventure and culture.
