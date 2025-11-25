3 perfect weekend getaways from Delhi under 250km for a quick 48-hour refresh before the New Year

Escape the pre-New Year frenzy with a swift 48-hour break to three enchanting destinations, all conveniently nestled within a 250-kilometre radius of Delhi. These locales offer the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, ideal for a rejuvenating weekend getaway. Beyond the promise of tranquil scenery, each spot boasts a wealth of invigorating outdoor activities, from scenic trekking to nature walks, ensuring a refreshing experience. Furthermore, their thriving local markets are a treasure trove for keen shoppers, stocking everything from locally customised items to unique curios and souvenirs. This makes them ideal for picking up memorable gifts or treats before the holiday rush begins. Consider a visit to Lansdowne, Rishikesh or Neemrana. Three quick breaks: Tranquil Lansdowne, adventurous Rishikesh, and regal Neemrana offer a perfect refresh.(Unsplash)

Lansdowne: The Peaceful Cantonment

Serene Lansdowne: colonial charm, pine forests and breathtaking Himalayan views.(Unsplash)

Lansdowne is a serene, unspoilt cantonment town. It sits in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. The town is famous for its pristine beauty and tranquil atmosphere. The British established it, and it still keeps an old-world charm. You will see colonial-era buildings and lush oak and pine forests. Its high position offers breathtaking, panoramic views of the surrounding Himalayas. It is a perfect retreat for anyone wanting peace and a break from city life.

Things to do: Enjoy trekking to Tip-in-Top, nature walks through the dense pine forests, boating on Bhulla Lake and visiting the historic St. John's Church.

Local market scene: Browse the Sadar Bazaar for exquisite local brass items, delicate porcelain crockery and beautifully crafted silk garments. Javed's shop opposite the Garhwal Rifles camp is renowned for its high-quality, handcrafted suede bags.

Distance: Lansdowne is approximately 258 km from Delhi

Rishikesh: The yoga capital of the world

Yoga capital: Find spiritual peace and thrilling rafting on the sacred Ganga.(Unsplash)

Rishikesh sits in the Himalayan foothills, along the sacred River Ganga. It is celebrated as the 'Yoga Capital of the World' and a key pilgrimage centre. This spiritual town perfectly blends peaceful ashrams and ancient temples with thrilling adventure sports. Visitors experience a unique atmosphere combining tranquillity and excitement. You can join morning meditation or witness the majestic evening Ganga aarti. You can also embark on invigorating outdoor activities like white-water rafting. It is truly a rejuvenating getaway.

Things to do: Experience white-water rafting on the Ganga, go bungee jumping, try trekking in the nearby hills, or enjoy morning yoga and meditation.

Local market scene: Explore the bustling lanes near Ram and Laxman Jhula for colourful spiritual items, yoga accessories, ayurvedic medicines, handcrafted jewellery and local Indian cotton textiles.

Distance: Delhi to Rishikesh is approximately 242 km

Neemrana: The heritage fortress

Regal Neemrana: Ancient fort, heritage luxury and thrilling zip-lining adventure.(Unsplash)

Neemrana is an ancient, historic town in Rajasthan, primarily known for its magnificent 15th-century hill-fort palace. Perched atop the Aravalli hills, the fort has been exquisitely converted into a heritage hotel, offering a luxurious and regal step back in time. Its stunning tiered structure and panoramic views embody the grandeur of Rajput and Mughal architecture, providing a uniquely historical getaway.

Things to do: Enjoy thrilling zip-lining tours over the Aravalli range, explore the ancient Neemrana Baori (stepwell) and take a traditional camel ride.

Local market scene: The markets near the fort are excellent for traditional Rajasthani handicrafts and textiles. Shop for blue pottery items like beautiful candle stands, intricate tableware, flatware and decorative trays.

Distance: Delhi to Neemrana is approximately 114 km

Similar articles for you

Cheapest international destinations for Indians in 2025: Top 10 budget-friendly picks for culture, beaches and adventure

Best beaches in Asia for Indian travellers: Top 10 picks in Bali, Phuket, Goa, Maldives, Langkawi and more

Best solo travel destinations for women in India: Explore 10 safe, scenic and culturally rich places for travel

Best places to visit in India during winter 2025: Explore Auli’s snow, Goa’s beaches, Munnar’s tea gardens and much more