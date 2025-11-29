Explore superb coastal road trip routes in South India this December: East Coast Road, Gokarna to Mangaluru drive

December offers the perfect climate for traversing South India's most spectacular routes. Our selection focuses on amazing, scenic coastal drives. We begin with The Southern Tip Road (Kanyakumari to Rameswaram), a journey across the arid coastline, renowned for its spiritual pilgrimage and breathtaking ocean views. Unforgettable coastal drives in South India, offering marvellous seaside exploration this winter season.(Unsplash)

The next route is The Backwater Belt of Kerala, running from Kollam to Alappuzha. The drive follows tranquil backwater canals, rice paddies, and quaint villages, providing a truly unique cultural experience. The classic East Coast Road (Chennai to Puducherry) remains a favourite for its smooth tarmac, colonial history and stunning Bay of Bengal vistas. Finally, the Gokarna to Mangaluru trip showcases Karnataka's Western Ghats dramatically meeting the Arabian Sea, featuring towering temples and secluded beaches. These four diverse itineraries promise unforgettable December exploration.

East Coast Road (ECR): Chennai to Puducherry

The classic East Coast Road (ECR) from Chennai to Puducherry remains a favourite for its exceptionally smooth tarmac and breathtaking coastal vistas. This scenic journey runs alongside the Bay of Bengal, offering uninterrupted sea views perfect for photography. Highlights include the colonial architecture of Puducherry and the ancient, rock-cut temples at Mahabalipuram. The drive provides a marvellous and relaxing route for December exploration.

The Southern Tip Road: Kanyakumari to Rameshwaram

This spiritual route connects India’s southern tip, Kanyakumari, to the holy island of Rameswaram. It offers truly unique coastal vistas, where the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea meet, creating dramatic shorelines. The marvellous journey crosses arid landscapes and features the iconic Pamban Bridge, providing unforgettable ocean views. This pilgrimage drive is a picturesque alternative to the dense mainland routes.

The Backwater belt of Kerala: Kollam to Alappuzha

This route offers unique water-side vistas, running parallel to Kerala's stunning network of backwater canals and lagoons from Kollam to Alappuzha. You drive past serene coconut groves and tranquil rice paddies, observing local life in the quaint villages. It’s an unforgettable journey where the road closely hugs the water's edge, giving a marvellous and calm alternative to traditional coastal highway driving.

The hippie brew: Gokarna to Mangaluru

The Gokarna to Mangaluru trip showcases the Western Ghats dramatically meeting the Arabian Sea along the Karnataka coast. This journey offers superb cliff-top coastal vistas and access to secluded, laid-back beaches. Highlights include the towering Shiva statue at Murudeshwar and the marvellous views from the surrounding hills. It's an unforgettable winter drive for exploring temples and tranquil seaside landscapes.

