5 sun temples in India: Visit Konark, Martand, Katarmal and other remarkable heritage sites

Winter is the perfect season to travel across India, except perhaps the extremely cold Himalayan regions. Visiting historical and heritage sites offers a wonderful way to enjoy holidays while soaking in the mild winter sun. Among India’s rich architectural heritage, temples dedicated to the Sun god hold a special place. From Konark to Martand, India’s sun temples shine with divine artistry and architectural grandeur.(Unsplash)





Many travellers are familiar with the iconic Sun Temple at Konark in Odisha, renowned for its intricate carvings and chariot-like structure. Another magnificent site is the Martand Sun Temple in Kashmir, famously featured in Bollywood films for its stunning backdrop. These temples not only showcase exceptional craftsmanship but also reflect the spiritual and cultural significance of sun worship in India. As the season unfolds, here’s a look at five remarkable Sun temples across the country that are worth visiting for their history, architecture, and serene settings.

Let's explore these stunning architectural wonders.

Konark Sun Temple, Odisha: Iconic 13th-century Sun Temple

Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, built in the 13th century, is a stunning example of Kalinga architecture. Designed in the shape of a colossal chariot with intricately carved stone wheels and horses, it honours the Sun god, Surya. Visitors can admire detailed sculptures depicting mythological scenes, daily life, and celestial beings. The temple’s artistic brilliance and monumental scale make it one of India’s most celebrated heritage sites and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Modhera Sun Temple, Gujarat: Stunning solstice sun temple

Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, built in the 11th century by King Bhima I, is dedicated to the Sun god, Surya. The temple complex features a beautifully carved main shrine, a spacious assembly hall, and a sacred stepped tank known as the Surya Kund. Intricate sculptures depict gods, celestial beings, and daily life scenes. Its architectural brilliance and alignment with the sun during equinoxes make it a remarkable heritage site.

Martand Sun Temple, Jammu and Kashmir: Ancient Himalayan Sun Temple

Martand Sun Temple in Jammu and Kashmir, built in the 8th century by King Lalitaditya Muktapida, is a magnificent example of Kashmiri temple architecture. Perched on a hill, it offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding valleys. The temple features intricately carved stone pillars, ornate arches, and a grand layout reflecting the glory of the Sun god, Surya. Despite partial ruin, its historical and architectural significance continues to attract visitors and history enthusiasts.

Katarmal Sun Temple, Uttarakhand: Serene Himalayan Sun Temple

Katarmal Sun Temple in Uttarakhand, built in the 9th century by the Katyuri kings, is a remarkable example of ancient Himalayan architecture. Dedicated to the Sun god, Surya, the temple complex features intricately carved stone shrines, sculptures of deities, and beautifully designed courtyards. Nestled amidst lush hills, it offers a peaceful and spiritual ambiance. Its unique carvings and historic significance make it a must-visit heritage site in the Kumaon region.

Sun Temple, Gwalior: Architectural marvel of Madhya Pradesh

The Sun Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, is an ancient monument dedicated to the Sun god, Surya. Known for its intricate stone carvings and traditional North Indian temple architecture, it features a sanctum, pillared halls, and beautifully sculpted panels depicting mythological scenes. Nestled within the historic city of Gwalior, the temple reflects the region’s rich cultural heritage. Its architectural details and spiritual significance make it a noteworthy site for history and architecture enthusiasts.

