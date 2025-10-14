Offbeat travel destinations in India that feel like abroad: Khajjiar like Switzerland, Coorg like Scotland; find 12 gems

Come vacation season in India, we start planning our holidays. In summer, thoughts often turn to exotic destinations like England, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, or the US. During winter, we dream of tropical paradises in Bali, Maldives, or Thailand. But what if we told you that India itself holds hidden gems resembling these sought-after international spots? Wander through India’s scenic escapes, mirroring global charm from Kashmir tulips to Coorg hills.(Pexels and Unsplash)

That’s right—places like Shillong and Coorg evoke the charm of Scotland, while a visit to the Sunderbans can transport you straight to Brazil’s Amazon jungles. Picture Khajjiar in Himachal Pradesh or Aru Valley in Kashmir, and you may forget Switzerland entirely. These offbeat Indian destinations, tucked away from the media spotlight, offer breathtaking beauty and unique experiences. Explore our list of 12 such wonders that are perfect for this travel season.

Gandikota, Andhra Pradesh and Bhedaghat, Madhya Pradesh: India’s Grand Canyon

Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh (left) offers stunning gorge views, reminiscent of the USA’s iconic Grand Canyon.(Unsplash)

Gandikota in Andhra Pradesh and Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh showcase India’s very own Grand Canyon-like landscapes, with dramatic cliffs, winding rivers, and breath-taking gorges. These offbeat destinations offer adventure, photography opportunities, and a chance to connect with nature. Indians should explore them to experience world-class vistas without leaving the country, making them perfect for a unique getaway.

Aru Valley, Kashmir & Khajjiar and Doodhpathri, Himachal Pradesh: The Switzerland of India

Khajjiar in Himachal Pradesh (top and right) mirrors Switzerland’s beauty, with lush meadows, pine forests, and serene landscapes.(Pexels and Unsplash)

Aru Valley in Kashmir, along with Khajjiar and Doodhpathri in Himachal Pradesh, offer lush meadows, snow-capped peaks, and serene landscapes reminiscent of Switzerland. These offbeat gems provide a peaceful escape from city life and stunning vistas for nature lovers and photographers alike. Indians should explore them to experience alpine beauty without travelling abroad, creating unforgettable memories close to home.

Sundarbans, West Bengal: India’s Amazon rainforest

The Sundarbans in West Bengal, with its dense mangroves, winding rivers, and rich wildlife, closely resemble the Amazon rainforest. Home to the elusive Royal Bengal tiger and diverse bird species, this UNESCO World Heritage site offers a unique adventure and nature experience. Indians should explore it to connect with pristine wilderness and witness one of the world’s most remarkable ecosystems.

Andaman Islands: India’s tropical paradise like Phuket

The Andaman Islands, with their turquoise waters, white sandy beaches, and vibrant coral reefs, evoke the tropical charm of Phuket, Thailand. Perfect for snorkelling, diving or simply relaxing by the sea, they offer an idyllic escape from the hustle of city life. Indians should explore them to enjoy exotic island experiences without leaving the country.

Lakshadweep: India’s stunning Maldivian escape

Lakshadweep, with its crystal-clear waters, pristine beaches, and vibrant marine life, closely resembles the Maldives. Its secluded islands offer tranquillity, water sports, and breathtaking sunsets, making it an ideal getaway. Indians should explore Lakshadweep to experience an exotic tropical retreat within their own country, enjoying unmatched natural beauty without the need for international travel.

Gulmarg, Kashmir: India’s skiing hub like Switzerland

Gulmarg: India’s premier skiing destination, reminiscent of Switzerland’s slopes.(Pexels)

Gulmarg in Kashmir, with its snow-covered slopes and picturesque alpine scenery, mirrors Switzerland’s famous skiing destinations. Ideal for skiing, snowboarding, and winter sports enthusiasts, it offers adventure alongside breathtaking natural beauty. Indians should explore Gulmarg to enjoy world-class winter experiences close to home, making it a perfect destination for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike.

Coorg: Rolling hills and misty landscapes like Scotland

Coorg in Karnataka, with its misty hills, lush coffee plantations, and serene landscapes, evokes the charm of Scotland. Ideal for nature walks, birdwatching, and relaxing retreats, it offers a peaceful escape from city life. Indians should explore Coorg to experience scenic beauty, tranquil vibes, and refreshing weather, all within a short domestic journey.

Shillong: Experience Scotland’s charm in northeast India

Shillong in Meghalaya, with its rolling hills, misty landscapes, and charming colonial architecture, is often called the Scotland of Northeast India. Its waterfalls, lakes, and vibrant culture offer a serene escape from urban life. Indians should explore Shillong to enjoy scenic beauty, peaceful surroundings, and unique experiences, all without leaving the country.

Chitrakoot Falls: Experience the majesty of Niagara Falls in India

Chitrakoot Falls in Madhya Pradesh, with its wide cascading waters and dramatic gorges, resembles the grandeur of Niagara Falls. Surrounded by lush greenery, it offers breathtaking views and a tranquil environment perfect for nature lovers and photographers. Indians should explore Chitrakoot to witness this majestic waterfall, experience its natural beauty, and enjoy a serene, offbeat getaway.

Puducherry: A slice of French charm on Indian shores

Puducherry, with its French-style streets, colonial architecture, and charming cafés, feels like a slice of France.(Pexels)

Puducherry, with its French-style architecture, colourful streets, and charming cafés, offers a European vibe in the heart of India. Its serene beaches, colonial heritage, and vibrant culture make it a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration. Indians should explore Puducherry to enjoy a unique international experience without leaving the country, creating memories that feel truly continental.

Tulip Garden, Kashmir: Blooming colours like Netherlands’ Lisse

Kashmir’s Tulip Garden (right) blooms vibrantly, reminiscent of the colourful tulip fields in Lisse, Netherlands.(Unsplash)

Kashmir’s Tulip Garden, with its vibrant blooms and sprawling colours, mirrors the famous Bollenstreek of Lisse in the Netherlands. Open during spring, it offers a spectacular visual treat and serene walks amid nature. Indians should explore this offbeat destination to witness breathtaking floral beauty, enjoy peaceful surroundings, and experience a slice of Holland without leaving the country.

India Gate: India’s own Arc de Triomphe

India Gate in Delhi, modelled after France’s Arc de Triomphe, stands as a majestic war memorial surrounded by beautifully landscaped lawns. Its historical significance, impressive architecture, and evening illuminations make it a must-visit landmark. Indians should explore India Gate to appreciate national history, enjoy leisurely strolls, and capture memorable photographs at one of India’s most iconic monuments.

