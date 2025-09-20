Discover 5 beach essentials you need for your next vacation to stay protected, comfortable and stylish by the seaside

A trip to the sea should be a joyous escape, but it's essential to plan carefully to avoid turning a day of fun into a day of regret. While the allure of the waves and the rush of the ocean can be intoxicating, neglecting basic precautions, read that as beach essentials, can lead to serious health concerns and inconveniences. Pack beach essentials we mention to stay cool, relaxed and perfectly prepared for sun, sand, and sea.

One of the most significant risks is exposure to harmful UVA and UVB rays, which can cause sunburn and long-term skin damage. This is where essentials like broad-spectrum sunscreen, a wide-brimmed hat, and UV-protective sunglasses become non-negotiable.

Beyond sun safety, practicalities matter. The right gear can make all the difference. A quality, quick-drying towel is vital for drying off and removing sand after a swim and subsequent bath, preventing that uncomfortable, sticky feeling. Protecting your valuables is another key concern; a waterproof phone pouch is a lifesaver, keeping your mobile phone and cash safe from sand and water.

For comfortable walking, flip-flops are far superior to canvas or leather shoes, which can get ruined by the water and sand. Finally, staying hydrated is crucial. In places where drinking water isn't readily available, a reusable water bottle ensures you don't have to cut your trip short just to find a drink.

Let's discuss these point by point to understand better.

Importance of sunscreens

Sunscreen is the absolute most critical item you must pack for any beach trip. You should always choose a broad-spectrum variety with a minimum of SPF 30 to shield your skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays. It is absolutely crucial that you reapply every couple of hours, especially after swimming in the ocean, to ensure continuous protection. This very simple and essential step can help prevent painful sunburn and long-term sun damage that you will definitely regret later.

Wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses can't be ignored

Protecting your face and eyes from the sun’s powerful, harmful rays is just as crucial as protecting the rest of your body’s skin. A wide-brimmed hat is an absolutely essential piece of gear that provides much-needed shade for your face and neck, while a good pair of polarised sunglasses will reduce the sun’s harsh glare and shield your eyes from dangerous UV damage. This fantastic combination is absolutely vital for ensuring you have a truly comfortable and safe trip.

Beach towel and flip flops are essentials

While many resorts provide towels, bringing your own is an exceptionally good idea. Look for a lightweight, quick-drying, and sand-resistant beach blanket or towel that is simple to shake out and pack, making your post-swim time much more pleasant. Furthermore, you will definitely need the right footwear. Flip-flops are absolutely vital as they are lightweight and comfortable for sandy walks, protecting your feet from hot sand and shells and making your life much easier.

Reusable water bottles make life easy

Staying hydrated while you're out in the sun is completely non-negotiable. You can get dehydrated very quickly, which is a horrible feeling and can be very dangerous. An insulated water bottle is an absolute must-have because it will keep your drinks wonderfully cool for hours on end, ensuring you can stay refreshed. On top of that, you are doing your bit for the environment by cutting down on single-use plastic waste, which is a massive and important bonus.

Waterproof phone pouch: Keep your gadgets safe

Safeguarding your expensive mobile phone is absolutely vital when you're at the beach. You can do this easily by using a dedicated waterproof phone pouch to protect it from water, sand, and sunscreen. This simple, yet incredibly effective accessory will keep your device completely safe and dry, giving you the freedom to take amazing photos and videos right by the water without a single worry. It is a small investment that provides you immense peace of mind.

Similar articles for you

Planning a jungle safari? 8 tips you should know: What to wear, when to visit and more

Going on your first international trip? Keep these 8 important tips in mind to ensure a smooth travel

Step into the past: Why heritage walks are the best way to explore a city beyond tourist spots

Waterproof backpacks: Top 6 picks that will keep your belongings safe during monsoon season

Travelling with your pet? Keep these 8 essential tips in mind for a smooth journey

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.