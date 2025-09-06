Waterproof backpacks: Top 6 picks that will keep your belongings safe during monsoon season
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 09:00 am IST
Best waterproof backpack options ensure style and function, keeping gadgets, books and essentials dry during monsoon while offering comfort, and protection.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Wesley Milestone 2.0 Casual Waterproof Laptop Backpack/Office Bag/School Bag/College Bag/Travel Backpack (Dimensions:13x18 inches) (Compatible with 39.62cm(15.6inch Laptop) 30 L, Charcoal Black View Details
|
₹498
|
|
|
Half Moon 45L Hammer Waterproof Rucksack Bags for Man/Trekking Bags for Men | With 17.3 Laptop Compartment & Rain cover | For Trekking, Hiking, Travel Backpack for Men & Women (Navy Blue) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Red Lemon BANGE Captain Business Smart Backpack Waterproof fit 15.6 Inch Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port,Travel Durable Backpack for Men and Women (Black) View Details
|
₹3,898
|
|
|
WALKENT Waterproof 15.6 Laptop Bag 24L, Night Reflective Zipper, Multiple Front & Side Pockets, Backpack for Office College School Men Women - Glam Green View Details
|
₹1,490
|
|
|
Swiss Military UFO Alien Series 32L Hard-Shell Laptop Backpack | 15.6 Compartment, 180° Opening, Diamond ABS Design, Organizer Pockets, Padded Back & Adjustable Straps – Blue View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
BACK PACK, Aerodynamic Drag Backpack for Motorcycle Riders, Weather-Resistant Shell, Laptop and Tablet Compartments View Details
|
|
|
