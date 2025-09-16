Planning a jungle safari? 8 tips you should know: What to wear, when to visit and more

Planning a wildlife safari is thrilling, as you see the animals in their natural surroundings. It is a heart-pounding moment when a majestic animal, like a member of the cat family, such as a leopard or tiger, walks by the jeep, or a massive herd of elephants trumpeting in unison. The wild animals that you have only seen on screens or in zoos become truly goosebump-worthy when you see them in their natural habitats, up close. Make sure you follow the dos and don'ts of jungle safari. (Representational image: AI generated picture from Freepik)

This is why your wildlife safari preparation needs to be top-notch, so that the moments leading up to the animal spotting, and even during national park landscape exploration by car, you stay calm and collected. If you don't plan and prepare beforehand, you may face unnecessary hassles, such as a last-minute booking rush or long check-post wait, and risk missing peak sighting times.

Gajendra Singh Rathore, managing director at Jungle Camps India, shared with HT Lifestyle the value of proper planning for a wildlife safari visit. According to him, the experience for those who plan well in advance is very ‘rewarding.’

He said, “A wildlife safari in India can be a very rewarding experience for travellers who are prepared, patient and respectful to the natural rhythm of life in forests. Taking the time to plan adds more to the experience as India’s ancient and beautiful forests and indigenous fauna are closely linked to the country’s myths, epics and folklores.”

As he said, if you make your itinerary detailed and take care of all the essentials, the journey becomes far more immersive because you are not distracted.

Here are the top tips Gajendra shared, which cover all the essentials, from time to visit to what to wear:

1. Best time to plan a visit

National parks and wildlife sanctuaries in India are generally off-limits during the monsoon season, so avoid planning your trip from July to September.

From October to March , the weather is generally pleasant with sunny days and is ideal for exploring the lush wilderness.

, the weather is generally pleasant with sunny days and is ideal for exploring the lush wilderness. The summer months between April and June are the most opportune for animal sightings, especially in and around the watering holes.

2. Safari timing

Parks are open from sunrise to sunset and have fixed departures and set routes.

Opt for an open jeep or canter bus safari, depending on your preference and be prepared for some waiting time at the check-post.

To maximise sighting of animals like tigers, it is advised to take both safaris - morning and evening, because of better spotting chances of big cats.

3. What to wear

Footwear: Always wear comfortable shoes and sandals suited to the activity. Closed-toe shoes and sturdy boots are not necessary as you won’t be walking much.

Always suited to the activity. as you won’t be walking much. Clothes: Light cotton clothes in summer and extra woollen layers, including caps, scarves and gloves for winter , are recommended.

, are recommended. Colour of outfit: Pick neutral coloured clothes to blend in with the surroundings.

Pick to blend in with the surroundings. Additional precautions: Riding an open jeep in the morning and evening can get chilly, so prepare accordingly. For occasional rains, carry a raincoat/windbreaker. Use of sunscreen, sunglasses, and a wide-brimmed hat is advisable, especially during the summer months. Carry a mask and insect repellent as they can come in handy, especially during the summer to retreating monsoon months.

4. Equipment to carry

To make the most of your safari, carry binoculars for better viewing and cameras with telephoto lens in case you would like to document the experience. The drives are usually 3-4 hours long and may have one stop for using restrooms and drinking water.

in case you would like to document the experience. The drives are usually 3-4 hours long and may have one stop for using restrooms and drinking water. Carry a power bank if needed.

Avoid: Flash photography and stepping out of the vehicle are strictly not allowed. Using loudspeakers in the forest is prohibited. Loud music in the vicinity of the forest, in camps or lodges, is also strongly discouraged.

6. Essential documents

Travellers, including children, should always carry photo identity cards with them as per government regulations.

7. Booking

Always pre-book your stays during peak seasons or during long weekends.

Safaris can be booked the night before.

8. Transport

Jeep safaris are most common and suitable for small groups. Canter/bus safaris are available in some parks for larger groups.

But, jeeps offer a truly immersive experience even though they are costlier than group tours.

9. Where to stay