Long weekend getaways near Bengaluru: top 7 options including Wayanad, Kabini, Chikmagalur for scenic escapes

The upcoming Diwali weekend in 2025 offers an extended break, with celebrations on Monday, October 20, making it the perfect time for a quick escape. If you live in Bengaluru, you can leave behind the city’s hustle and unwind in serene, scenic destinations nearby. The region around Bengaluru is dotted with misty hills, lush greenery, and tranquil lakes, ideal for trekking, camping, and reconnecting with nature. Unwind this long weekend with Kabini’s tranquil landscapes and Chikmagalur’s lush green hills.(Unsplash/Pexels)

From the coffee-scented hills of Coorg and Chikmagalur to the charming landscapes of Ooty, Wayanad, and Kabini, these getaways promise peace and adventure. We have shortlisted eight such destinations that combine natural beauty, outdoor activities, and relaxation, perfect for a refreshing Diwali long weekend amidst India’s south Indian splendour.

Coorg: Lush hills and coffee plantations

Relax in Coorg’s misty hills, coffee plantations, and waterfalls for a serene long weekend escape.(Unsplash)

Coorg or Kudagu, approximately 260 kilometres from Bengaluru, is a convenient long weekend escape reachable by a five- to six-hour drive. Known as the “Scotland of India", it is famous for its sprawling coffee plantations, misty hills, and scenic landscapes. Key attractions include Abbey Falls, Raja’s Seat, and Talakaveri. Visitors can also enjoy trekking, nature walks, and birdwatching, making Coorg an ideal retreat for relaxation and adventure.



Chikmagalur: Coffee hills and serene landscapes

Experience Chikmagalur’s lush coffee hills, waterfalls, and trekking trails for a refreshing weekend retreat.(Unsplash)

Chikmagalur, about 245 kilometres from Bengaluru, is easily accessible by road within five to six hours, making it a convenient long weekend getaway. Famous for its coffee plantations and misty Western Ghats, it offers stunning natural beauty and tranquillity. Key attractions include Mullayanagiri Peak, Baba Budangiri, and Hebbe Falls. Trekking, nature walks, and plantation tours provide a perfect mix of adventure and relaxation for visitors.

Ooty: Queen of hill station escapes

Enjoy Ooty’s scenic Nilgiri Hills, botanical gardens, and tranquil lakes for a rejuvenating weekend escape.(Unsplash)

Ooty, roughly 270 kilometres from Bengaluru, is a popular and easily accessible hill station for a long weekend retreat. Known for its scenic Nilgiri Hills, lush tea gardens, and pleasant climate, it offers a refreshing break from city life. Key attractions include Ooty Lake, Botanical Gardens, Doddabetta Peak, and Nilgiri Mountain Railway. Visitors can enjoy boating, trekking, and nature walks amid misty landscapes and serene surroundings.

Wayanad: Scenic hills and wildlife retreats

Unwind in Wayanad’s misty hills, lush forests, and serene lakes for a peaceful weekend getaway.(Pexels)

Wayanad, approximately 280 kilometres from Bengaluru, is a convenient long weekend destination reachable by a six-hour drive. Nestled in Kerala’s Western Ghats, it is known for its lush forests, wildlife sanctuaries, and misty hills. Key attractions include Edakkal Caves, Pookode Lake, Banasura Sagar Dam, and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. Trekking, nature walks, and wildlife spotting make Wayanad an ideal escape for adventure lovers and those seeking tranquillity.

Kabini: Wildlife and riverine adventures

Spend the weekend in Kabini amid rivers, forests, and wildlife for ultimate relaxation and adventure.(Unsplash)

Kabini, around 220 kilometres from Bengaluru, is an easily accessible long weekend getaway, just a four- to five-hour drive away. Famous for its rich wildlife and tranquil river landscapes, it is a haven for nature and animal enthusiasts. Key attractions include Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary, Nagarhole National Park, and the Kabini River. Visitors can enjoy jeep safaris, birdwatching, and riverside relaxation, making it perfect for a rejuvenating escape.

Skandagiri: Sunrise treks and scenic hills

Trek Skandagiri Hills for breathtaking sunrise views, misty landscapes, and an adventurous weekend escape.(Unsplash)

Skandagiri, about 70 kilometres from Bengaluru, is an easily accessible hill fort ideal for a long weekend escape. Popular for its night treks and panoramic sunrise views, it attracts adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. The key attraction is the Skandagiri Fort atop misty hills, surrounded by lush landscapes. Trekking, camping, and photography make this destination a perfect blend of adventure and tranquillity near the city.

Savandurga Hills: Trekking and panoramic hill views

Savandurga Hills, located around 60 kilometres from Bengaluru, is a convenient destination for a long weekend escape. Known as one of Asia’s largest monolith hills, it attracts trekking enthusiasts and nature lovers. Key attractions include the rocky trails, the Savandi Veerabhadreshwara Temple, and stunning sunset views from the summit. Adventure seekers can enjoy trekking, rock climbing, and photography, making it an ideal blend of thrill and tranquillity close to the city.

