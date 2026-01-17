Take a tour of the first Vande Bharat sleeper train with 16 coaches, private cabins, premium facilities

A new video showcases the facilities passengers will enjoy on the train during the journey. The brand-new sleeper train, designed and manufactured in India , will have 16 coaches with a passenger capacity of 823, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, four two-tier AC coaches, and a 1st-class AC coach. It reaches up to 180 km/h and is equipped with smart controls and safety systems. Let's take a tour inside the sleeper train:

Also Read | How much will a journey on Vande Bharat sleeper train cost? Check fares here

India is all set to launch its long-awaited first Vande Bharat sleeper train , being positioned as a premium alternative to domestic flights, on January 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new premium train, operated and maintained by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone, which will run between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya).

Amenities inside the first Vande Bharat sleeper train The new Vande Bharat train, designed to offer luxury travel, features key amenities that will ease long-haul journeys for its passengers. These new additions include economically designed berths for overnight travel, user-friendly ladders for safe and easy upper berth access, toilets that are not only sanitary but also accessible, and centralised monitoring and CCTVs for the safety of travellers.

A few other key features include integrated AC vents, shower areas in washrooms, smart automatic doors for smooth coach-to-coach movement, dog boxes for those travelling with their pets, an emergency contact button to ensure passenger grievances are heard, and different charging options to accommodate various devices.

The private coupe Recently, content creator Devraj Divan gave his followers a tour of the First-Class private coupe on the Guwahati-Kolkata Vande Bharat sleeper train. He shared the video on January 3, which shows the comforts of the private first AC coach cabins that accommodate two people.

According to Devraj, the two-person coupe isn't just about privacy; it is filled with modern conveniences, including an attendant call switch, integrated AC vents, three charging points, ample storage without sacrificing legroom, and stairs for easy access to the upper berths.

In the Vande Bharat sleeper, the 3-AC fare will be around ₹2,300, 2-AC around ₹3,000, and 1-AC around ₹3,600.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.