How much will a journey on Vande Bharat sleeper train cost? Check fares here

Indian Railways is set to begin operations of its first sleeper-class Vande Bharat train on a 958-kilometre Howrah-Kamakhya (Guwahati) route, marking a significant milestone for the rail industry of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat sleeper train on Saturday, January 17. (PTI)

The Vande Bharat sleeper train from West Bengal's Howrah to Kamakhya in Assam's Guwahati will connect several key districts in the two states, including Kamrup metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, and Hooghly.

The train would have 16 coaches, comprising 11 three-tier AC coaches, four two-tier AC coaches, and a first-class AC coach, with a total capacity of around 823 passengers.

ALSO READ | Take a tour of India’s 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train: Inside neat and clean 'private coupe for couples' The Vande Bharat sleeper train will feature several advanced features like automatic doors with vestibules, the Kavach anti-collision technology, an emergency talk-back system, and CCTVs, among others.

How much will a journey in Vande Bharat sleeper cost? The fare for the Vande Bharat sleeper train from Howrah to Kamakhya in the Third AC (3AC) category has been set at ₹ 2299. The journey from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri under this will be priced at ₹ 1334, and from Howrah to Malda Town at ₹ 960.

2299. The journey from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri under this will be priced at 1334, and from Howrah to Malda Town at 960. Fare for the entire route, Howrah and Kamakhya, a second AC (2AC0 journey would cost ₹ 2970. A trip from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri in the same category would be priced at ₹ 1724, and from Howrah to Malda Town at ₹ 1240.

2970. A trip from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri in the same category would be priced at 1724, and from Howrah to Malda Town at 1240. In the first AC (1AC) category, the fare for Howrah to Kamakhya will be ₹ 3,640. The price for the same category, from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, would be at ₹ 2,113, and to Malda Town, it would be around ₹ 1,520.

3,640. The price for the same category, from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, would be at 2,113, and to Malda Town, it would be around 1,520. The train journey between Kamakhya and Malda Town in 3AC is ₹ 1,522, in 2AC at ₹ 1,965, and in 1AC, it will be ₹ 2,409. Meanwhile, the fare for a trip between Kamakhya and New Jalpaiguri in 3AC is ₹ 962, in 2AC it is ₹ 1,243, and in 1AC, it would cost ₹ 1,524. Notably, passengers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on the ticket. A minimum distance of 400 kilometres has been set for fare determination in this premium Vande Bharat Sleeper train.