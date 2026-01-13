How much will a journey on Vande Bharat sleeper train cost? Check fares here
The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will have 11 three-tier AC coaches, four two-tier AC coaches, and a 1st-class AC coach, with a total capacity of 823 passengers.
Indian Railways is set to begin operations of its first sleeper-class Vande Bharat train on a 958-kilometre Howrah-Kamakhya (Guwahati) route, marking a significant milestone for the rail industry of the nation.
The Vande Bharat sleeper train from West Bengal's Howrah to Kamakhya in Assam's Guwahati will connect several key districts in the two states, including Kamrup metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, and Hooghly.
The train would have 16 coaches, comprising 11 three-tier AC coaches, four two-tier AC coaches, and a first-class AC coach, with a total capacity of around 823 passengers.
ALSO READ | Take a tour of India’s 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train: Inside neat and clean 'private coupe for couples'
The Vande Bharat sleeper train will feature several advanced features like automatic doors with vestibules, the Kavach anti-collision technology, an emergency talk-back system, and CCTVs, among others.
How much will a journey in Vande Bharat sleeper cost?
- The fare for the Vande Bharat sleeper train from Howrah to Kamakhya in the Third AC (3AC) category has been set at ₹2299. The journey from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri under this will be priced at ₹1334, and from Howrah to Malda Town at ₹960.
- Fare for the entire route, Howrah and Kamakhya, a second AC (2AC0 journey would cost ₹2970. A trip from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri in the same category would be priced at ₹1724, and from Howrah to Malda Town at ₹1240.
- In the first AC (1AC) category, the fare for Howrah to Kamakhya will be ₹3,640. The price for the same category, from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, would be at ₹2,113, and to Malda Town, it would be around ₹1,520.
- The train journey between Kamakhya and Malda Town in 3AC is ₹1,522, in 2AC at ₹1,965, and in 1AC, it will be ₹2,409. Meanwhile, the fare for a trip between Kamakhya and New Jalpaiguri in 3AC is ₹962, in 2AC it is ₹1,243, and in 1AC, it would cost ₹1,524.
Notably, passengers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on the ticket. A minimum distance of 400 kilometres has been set for fare determination in this premium Vande Bharat Sleeper train.
Vande Bharat Sleeper train fares at a glance
Table 1:
|Class
|Howrah–Malda Town (324 Kms)
|Howrah–New Jalpaiguri (556 Kms)
|Howrah–Kamakhya (958 Kms)
|1AC
|1520
|2113
|3640
|2nd AC
|1240
|1724
|2970
|3rd AC
|960
|1334
|2299
Table 2:
|Class
|Kamakhya–New Jalpaiguri (401 Kms)
|Kamakhya–Malda Town (634 Kms)
|Kamakhya–Howrah (958 Kms)
|1AC
|1524
|2409
|3640
|2nd AC
|1243
|1965
|2970
|3rd AC
|962
|1522
|2299
PM Modi to inaugurate Vande Bharat Sleeper
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat sleeper train on Saturday, January 17, announced West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya. He said that the PM would flag off the train.
On the same day, Bhattacharya said that PM Modi would also flag off the Amrit Bharat Express from Malda to Kamakhya, following which he will address a public meeting.
The new rail link would directly connect South Bengal and key North Bengal towns like Balurghat, Raiganj, Alipurduar and Malda, a long-standing demand of the residents of the region.