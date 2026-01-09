Take a tour of India’s 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train: Inside neat and clean 'private coupe for couples'

Indian Railways also offers luxury travel, and a recent inside video of India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train from West Bengal has social media buzzing. Content creator Devraj Divan took to Instagram to showcase a glimpse of the First-Class private coupe on the Guwahati-Kolkata route, and shared that it was ideal for couples. Also read | Vande Bharat sleeper trains to link Guwahati Kolkata much cheaper than flights: Govt The Vande Bharat Sleeper is pitched as a premium alternative to domestic flights, (Instagram/ devraj_divan)

Inside video of the private coupe

The video, posted on January 3, highlighted how the Indian rail experience can be perfect for those seeking privacy and comfort as he spoke the standout feature of the First AC coach – the two-person coupe. In the video, Devraj said that unlike traditional open-plan cabins, this enclosed space offered a 'safe and amazing' environment for couples.

“If you are a couple, you can travel comfortably,” Divan said in the clip, adding: “It offers very comfortable seating for two and includes two bottle holders... the overall look is very lovely.” In Vande Bharat sleeper, the 3-AC fare will be around ₹2,300, 2-AC around ₹3,000, and 1-AC around ₹3,600.

Amenities at a glance

According to Devraj, the two-person coupe isn't just about privacy, it is filled with modern convenience. His short tour detailed several amenties that cater to the tech-savvy traveller: each coupe is equipped with three different charging options to accommodate various devices.

He also showed sleek, integrated AC vents that allow for a personalised environment. He added that a modern attendant call system ensured that help was available without leaving the cabin. Devraj also showed that the layout was optimised to provide ample storage space without sacrificing legroom.

The much-awaited Vande Bharat sleeper train service between Guwahati and Kolkata will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is being positioned as a premium alternative to domestic flights.

By blending high-speed transit with features like customisable light controls and 'neat and clean' interiors, the service aims to redefine long-distance travel in India. The Guwahati-Kolkata corridor is one of the first to witness this upgrade, signalling a broader rollout across the country's rail network.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.