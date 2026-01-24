Step inside the royal Palace on Wheels train featuring deluxe cabins, presidential suite costing ₹2.87 lakh per night

On January 23, Roshni shared the video tour of the Palace on Wheels with the caption, “A Royal Affair. Truly an unforgettable trip with @nexxusnewyork on the @heritagepalaceonwheels (which should be on every luxury travelle r's bucket list ) with the most luxurious hospitality and pampering only a princess deserves.”

According to Roshni, on the royal ride to Jaipur , she witnessed decadent interiors that screamed old-world grandeur and princess treatment. She called the entire experience of journeying inside the train ‘majestic, iconic, and truly unforgettable.’

Actor and content creator Roshni Chopra recently experienced ultimate luxury as she took the Palace on Wheels train ride to visit the Pink City, Jaipur. Roshni and several other creators travelled to the capital of Rajasthan to attend an event hosted by Nexus, a hair care label.

The clip shows the beautifully designed exterior and interiors of the luxury train, including the royal treatment passengers receive, such as welcome beverages, a fine-dining restaurant, and lavish decor.

The actor also shared a glimpse of the interior, including carpeted floors, vintage-style couches, intricately decorated passageways, private deluxe cabins with luxurious, comfortable interiors, and large windows to witness the world passing by outside.

All about Palace on Wheels According to the official website of The Palace on Wheels, the train, launched in 1982, is considered India's first luxury heritage train. It was inspired by the royal background of its coaches, originally designed to serve as the personal coaches of the rulers of the Rajputana states.

The train's itinerary spans 7 nights and 8 days, covering the journey from New Delhi to Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Agra, and back to New Delhi. It has a total of 39 deluxe cabins, 2 super deluxe cabins, and 1 presidential suite, all inspired by the dynasties of Rajasthan.

If you’re looking to travel like Roshni, be prepared to shell out a significant sum. According to current listings on the Palace on Wheels website, here's the ticket price structure for 2025-26 (ending in April 2026):

⦿ Presidential suite (per cabin): It will cost you ₹2,87,800 per night

⦿ Super deluxe (per cabin): ₹2,25,300 per night

⦿ Single occupancy deluxe cabin (per pax): ₹1,23,100 per night

⦿ Double occupancy deluxe cabin (per pax): ₹80,000 per night