Things aren’t as bad here: Roshni Chopra on being in Paris amid the riots

Jul 04, 2023 05:25 PM IST

Actor Roshni Chopra talks about being in Paris for the Haute Couture Week though she wasn’t sure if she should travel

Actor-influencer Roshni Chopra, who’s currently in France, says “things aren’t as bad here” as they appear on TV. She is attending the Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2023-2024 in Paris. The city suburbs have been gripped by violence as riots broke out after a cop shot a teen during a traffic stop.

Before she left for Paris, she wasn’t sure if she should travel “as the visuals in the news were concerning and scary”. However, Chopra, who has been in the city since June 30, adds, “I haven’t seen anything out of the ordinary as yet. The area around the Paris Opera is quiet. The only cautionary advice the hotel staff and locals have given us is to not stay out after 9pm. I attended (designer) Rahul Mishra’s show on day one and it was spectacular.”

The 42-year-old was flooded with messages from her Insta followers, who asked her about the situation in the city currently: “I told so many people that things are fine here. It’s not like the city isn’t working. The restaurants, theatres and shops are open.”

