Step inside 'crazy beach house in Karnataka with water everywhere'; even the bathroom and kitchen have stunning views

The property, which sits on a thin strip of land flanked by the Arabian Sea on one side and a tranquil river on the other, offers a 360-degree water experience that few homes in the world can match. The video Priyam shared begins with the homeowner welcoming him into the modern, minimalist estate. The design philosophy is clear from the moment you step inside: blur the lines between the indoors and the outdoors.

In the world of luxury real estate, location is everything — but one home in Karnataka is taking that mantra to a breathtaking new level. On January 17, content creator Priyam Saraswat took his Instagram followers on a tour of what he calls a 'crazy beach house ', and the internet is obsessed. Also read | Step inside spacious home near Bengaluru built under ₹1 crore that blends modern comfort with scenic beauty

'A place of peace' The architecture utilises raw concrete finishes, warm wood accents, and plenty of greenery on the rooftops, ensuring the structure feels like a natural extension of the Karnataka coastline. During the home tour, the homeowner described the residence, which has ‘water everywhere’, as more than just a house. She said: “I've always wanted to have a beach house. I love the sea, I like water. It’s a place of peace and tranquility.”

A bath with a view to spacious rooms The living area features massive sliding glass walls that open directly toward the ocean, allowing the salt air and the sound of water to become part of the decor. The kitchen and dining area follow suit, with a 'breakfast spot' balcony that overlooks the lush mangroves of the river.

From a pool strategically placed to look as though it merges directly with the sea to the master suite – a high-ceilinged sanctuary with a private terrace – this home has no dearth of special features. Even the rooftop is equipped with a telescope and a 'stargazing bed' for unobstructed views of the night sky. Perhaps the most unique feature is the master bathroom's bathroom, with its deep-soaking tub positioned in front of a floor-to-ceiling window overlooking the river.

'A perfect house' Whether it’s the 'stargazing bed' or the kitchen that makes cooking feel like a vacation, this Karnataka home proves that sometimes, the best wallpaper is just a really great window. Since being posted on Instagram, the video sparked a wave of house envy with many praising the home’s ability to provide privacy while remaining completely open to the elements.

“Now that’s a perfect house – simplicity and elegance,” a comment read. Someone also said, “I can’t stop watching it again and again.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.