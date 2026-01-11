Anupam Mittal and Shark Tank judges skewer 'naturopath' pitcher for calling himself a doctor and fooling customers

Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Kunal Bahl are returning for the brand-new season 5 of Shark Tank India on Sony Liv. In episode 1, titled Sweet Ideas and Bold Dreams, which aired on January 5, influencer Dr Manoj Das pitched his natural skincare and haircare wellness brand, Lewisia Wellness, to the sharks. Anupam Mittal grills influencer Dr Manoj Das on Shark Tank India 5.

However, his claims during the episode left Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal visibly frustrated, which led Anupam to grill the presenter and question his intentions in selling products that target people's vulnerabilities, including hair loss, weight loss, ageing, and more.

Sharks slam ‘naturopath’ pitcher

In the episode, released by Shark Tank India on YouTube on January 7, the influencer revealed that he identifies himself as a naturopath and aromatherapy specialist, which is why he uses ‘doctor’ before his name.

This left Anupam baffled, "Agar aap keh rahe ho ki aap Bachelors in Aromatherapy kar rahe ho aur aap doctor naam laga sakte ho! Mein bhai mera naam badal dunga (If you're saying you're doing a Bachelor's in Aromatherapy and you can use the title "Doctor," then I'll change my name)."

‘Kya kaand karne aaye ho?’

Kunal Bahl, too, inquired that Dr Manoj Das share the ratings and reviews on his website and marketplaces where he sells the product, which helped him gain 4 crores in profits.

The influencer revealed that his Amazon marketplace ratings were 3.5. When Anupam accused that these were paid reviews, Manoj refuted and said there are ‘50 reviews,’ which further surprised the Sharks because according to the influencer, his brand Lewisia Wellness, sells ‘ ₹5 crore worth of inventory.’

Ultimately, surprised at these figures, Aman remarked, “Kuch gadbad hai, sir,” while Anupam asked, “Tum kya kaand karne aaye ho?”

Meanwhile, the influencer is also facing backlash online after the episode aired. Dr Rahul Chawla, an AIIMS-trained neurologist, called Dr Manoj Das a ‘quack doctor’ and wrote, “Just do a quick homework. See the so-called health influencers and doctors you are following on Instagram and Facebook, and check their degrees online. Also, let me know if you are able to spot a quack.”

