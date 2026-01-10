Walking is great but what if it could be better? Lifestyle coach shares 5 ways to upgrade it: Improves balance, fat loss

Walking 10k steps has been shown by studies to lower mortality risk, improve cardiovascular disease, improve metabolic health, and provide several other health benefits. However, according to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, how you walk matters more than how much you walk. Walking may look simple, but when done with intention, it becomes one of the most powerful longevity tools we have. (Shutterstock)

In a January 6 Instagram post, Luke highlighted 5 ways to upgrade your daily walks. He wrote, “Walking is great, but…what if it could be even better?” He noted that small changes in speed, direction, incline, or load can lead to a complete transformation in:

muscles you activate

way your heart responds

impact on your joints, brain, and overall fitness

calories you burn

How to upgrade your daily walks?

According to the lifestyle coach, an incredible thing about walking is that you can easily upgrade it and multiply its benefits by practising it in different ways. “Walking may look simple, but when done with intention, it becomes one of the most powerful longevity tools we have.”

5 types of upgraded walking techniques

“Most people underestimate how deeply it influences circulation, boosts heart health, improves balance, enhances fat burn, builds muscle endurance, supports healthy ageing, lymphatic flow, blood sugar balance, joint mobility, energy levels, mood chemistry, and even cognitive sharpness. What matters is not only how much you walk, but how you walk,” Luke explained.

Each style challenges a different system of the body, giving you the freedom to choose what your day, energy, or lifestyle needs, he added.

1. Internal walking training

General instructions: 1-2 minute normal pace, 1 minute fast pace, and repeat 20-30 minutes

1-2 minute normal pace, 1 minute fast pace, and repeat 20-30 minutes Benefits: Stronger heart (different zones), higher metabolism, better fat burn (2-3x), cognitive benefits, ideal for beginners, seniors, and individuals with tight schedules

Stronger heart (different zones), higher metabolism, better fat burn (2-3x), cognitive benefits, ideal for beginners, seniors, and individuals with tight schedules Optimise: Warm up first, adjust if you have knee/leg issues, and it works indoors, outdoors, or on a treadmill. If you can't say a full sentence during the fast minute, you're doing it right.

2. Incline walking

General instructions: Walk on an incline outdoors (hills or slopes) or on a treadmill (5-10 percent). Start slow and build gradually.

Walk on an incline outdoors (hills or slopes) or on a treadmill (5-10 percent). Start slow and build gradually. Benefits: 20-30 percent higher glute activation, stronger hamstrings and calves, better endurance and cardiovascular fitness, more calorie burn in less time.

20-30 percent higher glute activation, stronger hamstrings and calves, better endurance and cardiovascular fitness, more calorie burn in less time. Optimise: Short bursts of incline + flat walking, keep posture tall, no leaning forward, and great for people who want low-impact strength training.

Adjustable incline treadmills improve your overall health and aid weight loss. (Canva )

3. Reverse walking

General instructions: Walk backwards slowly in a safe space, such as a park track, terrace, hallway, gym turf, or a treadmill (with support).

Walk backwards slowly in a safe space, such as a park track, terrace, hallway, gym turf, or a treadmill (with support). Benefits: Strengthens knees (especially VMO activation), improves balance and coordination, works different muscle fibres, and is excellent rehab for knee and lower-back issues.

Strengthens knees (especially VMO activation), improves balance and coordination, works different muscle fibres, and is excellent rehab for knee and lower-back issues. Optimise: Start with 2-3 minutes, use a railing or wall initially, keep steps small and controlled, and avoid busy roads or uneven surfaces.

4. Walking with a weighted vest

General instructions: Wear a 1-2 kg vest (or even light ankle/wrist weights). Walk at a normal or brisk pace.

Wear a 1-2 kg vest (or even light ankle/wrist weights). Walk at a normal or brisk pace. Benefits: Increases muscle engagement, boosts metabolism, strengthens bones (weight-bearing), and helps build endurance and stability.

Increases muscle engagement, boosts metabolism, strengthens bones (weight-bearing), and helps build endurance and stability. Optimise: Start with 1 kg, progress gradually. Skip if you have back pain or joint issues, and keep your posture tall and core tight.

5. Farmer's walk

General instructions: Hold two equal weights (dumbbells, kettlebells, or water bottles for seniors). Walk 20-40 meters with a tall posture.

Hold two equal weights (dumbbells, kettlebells, or water bottles for seniors). Walk 20-40 meters with a tall posture. Benefits: Excellent for grip strength. Strengthens shoulders, core, and legs. Improves posture and supports functional strength and longevity (Great for seniors who struggle with jars, bags, and daily tasks).

Excellent for grip strength. Strengthens shoulders, core, and legs. Improves posture and supports functional strength and longevity (Great for seniors who struggle with jars, bags, and daily tasks). Optimise: Increase weight slowly, keep your shoulders back, core engaged, and take short, controlled steps.

Here are a few extra science-backed ways, as suggested by the lifestyle coach, to amplify any walking routine:

• Walk after meals to naturally support glucose regulation and digestion.

• Sync breath with steps, longer exhales calm your nervous system.

• Keep your jaw relaxed and shoulders soft to reduce tension buildup.

• Morning walks anchor your circadian rhythm, helping you sleep more deeply at night.

• Don’t ignore footwear; comfortable, supportive shoes prevent knee and lower-back stress.

Luke also suggested a few cautionary steps to keep in mind before beginning your walk:

• If you have balance issues, vertigo, injuries, or cardiovascular concerns, choose the safest style for you.

• Avoid weighted variations if you have joint pain, osteoporosis flare-ups, or uncontrolled hypertension.

• If you have allergies, asthma, or breathing sensitivities, avoid walking in high-pollution zones or peak pollen hours.

• Hydrate well; dehydration silently reduces stamina and increases fatigue.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

