Bryan Johnson shares ‘longevity tweaks’ on the new HHS-recommended food pyramid for Americans

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) published the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2025-2030 (DGAs) on January 7. It includes an inverted food pyramid that puts more importance on daily protein and dairy product intake. The DGAs also stressed avoiding ultra-processed food as a category. The US HHS enveiled the new inverted food pyramid on January 7(US Department of Health and Human Services)

Taking to Instagram on January 9, tech entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast Bryan Johnson shared his take on the pyramid and the guidelines in general. “Overall, a significant upgrade to the American diet,” he observed, adding that the shift away from highly processed starches and added sugars toward protein and fat-rich foods is particularly beneficial for children.

However, he did go on to list some “longevity tweaks” to the proposed inverted pyramid.

1. Deprioritise milk and dairy products

Bryan believes that milk and dairy products should be moved down the inverted pyramid, especially for adults.

“In adults, and particularly men, milk protein has an unfavourable amino acid composition, being high in Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs),” he explained. “BCAAs have been linked to metabolic disease and preclinically shown to accelerate cancer growth.”

“BCAAs, especially leucine, are potent mTOR activators,” claimed Bryan. While they are essential for growth, repair, and survival, he warned that mTOR hyperactivation “accelerates ageing” and is a “common mechanism underlying several chronic diseases.”

Some studies have linked milk protein with inflammation, blood glucose dysregulation, and weight gain. When it comes to longevity, high dairy-derived BCAA intake can contribute to metabolic stress, including impaired glucose handling and weight gain, and should therefore be moderated.

Bryan also shared his concern with saturated fatty acids, noting that the recommended limitation of saturated fats by the American Heart Association is “5-6% of total energy (around 13 g/day at a 2,000 kcal intake) when targeting LDL reduction.” This is particularly important for men over 40, post-menopausal women, and groups at high risk of cardiovascular disease.

2. Legumes should have their own prominent category

According to Bryan, legumes should be categorised on their own, as well as be placed high on the pyramid as an important source of protein and dietary fibre.

“Plant-based protein has been associated with better health and longevity outcomes in several large population studies across various societies, including the US,” he stated. “Legume fibre has health-promoting qualities, including the reduction of colon cancer risk.”

2. Meat should be non-processed and of high quality

While Bryan believes that meat belongs on the inverted pyramid, he noted that it should not be at the top and can even be optional for adult men.

“Red meat is associated with increased chronic disease and mortality risk in multiple large population studies,” claimed Bryan. While admitting that healthy user bias and lack of information on the source of meat could have influenced the studies, he added, “Processed red meat is strongly implicated in driving chronic age-related disease and shorter lives in all studies.”

3. Healthy fats belong at the top

Healthy fats such as unrefined cold-pressed oils, nuts, and fatty fish should be placed at the top of the inverted food pyramid, besides legumes and vegetables, stressed Bryan.

Olive oil, avocados, and macadamia nuts are rich in healthy Monounsaturated Fatty Acids (MUFAs), which are known to reduce heart disease and all-cause mortality risk as part of Mediterranean-style dietary patterns, noted the entrepreneur.

“Fatty fish and walnuts are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for lowering cholesterol, providing systemic and vascular anti-inflammatory protection, and slowing down biological ageing in interventional studies, along with vitamin D,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.